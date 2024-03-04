Urgent Call for DHS to Systematize Race Data Collection for Equity and Transparency

In a significant push towards racial equity, the Black Alliance for Just Immigration, along with numerous organizations, has urged the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to systematically collect race and ethnicity data. This move is aimed at fulfilling the Biden Administration's promise of promoting racial equity through government action.

Advertisment

Initiating Change: The Call for Action

The Biden Administration, with a staunch commitment to racial equity, identified the collection of race and ethnicity data as a critical step. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has already indicated the importance of this data in ensuring that enforcement actions are not discriminatory. Drawing from examples in other law enforcement and federal agencies, this initiative by DHS could pave the way for a more equitable treatment of individuals by identifying and addressing racial biases.

Learning from States and Agencies

Advertisment

Over the past two decades, many states and local law enforcement agencies have adopted race and ethnicity data collection practices to combat racially discriminatory practices. Such policies have often followed litigation challenging discriminatory practices or were adopted voluntarily, proving to be effective in identifying bias. With a majority of states already implementing such policies, DHS's adoption of a comprehensive data collection system could be a significant step towards national racial equity.

Benefits of Data Transparency

Implementing a robust data collection regime would not only increase transparency but also allow for the identification of racial profiling and biased decision-making. Making the collected data publicly available would enable community-based organizations and researchers to gain a clearer understanding of law enforcement practices, fostering a more accountable and equitable system.

This initiative reflects a broader movement towards ensuring that enforcement actions across the country are not marred by racial biases. By aligning with best practices in data collection, DHS can lead the way in creating a more equitable and transparent law enforcement system, thereby living up to the Biden Administration's commitment to racial equity.