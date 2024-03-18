Urgent Call for Action: Congressional Gridlock Threatens Visa Program for Afghan Allies

In a critical development, bipartisan senators urge swift action to prevent the US from running out of Special Immigrant Visas (SIV) for Afghan allies, highlighting the stakes after the tumultuous withdrawal from Afghanistan. Col. Chris Douglas and a group of bipartisan senators, including Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, lead the effort to secure 20,000 additional visas amidst fears of the program's imminent depletion as early as this summer, underscoring the urgent need to honor promises to those who risked their lives alongside US forces.

Advertisment

Visa Lifeline at Risk

The SIV program, initiated in 2009, serves as a critical pathway for Afghans who supported the US military to resettle in the United States. Despite recent efforts to expedite processing, the program faces a severe bottleneck, with only about 7,000 slots remaining and the potential exhaustion of visas looming. This situation places hundreds of Afghan allies and their families in peril, especially against the backdrop of reported retaliations by the Taliban.

Bipartisan Efforts Amidst Political Standoff

Advertisment

A coalition of 15 senators is fighting to include an additional 20,000 visas in the upcoming government spending bill, encountering resistance from House Republicans. Despite the opposition, recent signs indicate a possible shift in stance from House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., opening a window for potential progress. This bipartisan push reflects a critical juncture in US legislative action, aiming to uphold commitments to Afghan allies in the face of bureaucratic delays and political hurdles.

State Department and Congressional Dynamics

The State Department has called for Congress to raise the visa cap to fulfill the US's obligations to its Afghan partners. This appeal comes as the department reports a significant improvement in processing times, with approximately 1,000 applications being approved monthly. However, without legislative intervention to increase the visa quota, many Afghans who served alongside US forces face the risk of being left behind, contradicting promises made.

As the situation unfolds, the urgency to act becomes paramount. The plight of Afghan allies stuck in a mire of red tape not only tests US legislative efficiency but also its moral compass. The coming weeks will reveal whether bipartisan efforts can transcend political divisions to deliver justice and safety to those who have already sacrificed much in the service of the United States. The legacy of the US's involvement in Afghanistan, and its commitment to its allies, hangs in the balance.