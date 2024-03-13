Urgent Aid to Gaza: EU Utilizes Smaller Vessels Amid US Port Construction

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that until the US completes a temporary port off the Gaza Strip, smaller vessels will transport humanitarian aid to the besieged Palestinian enclave from the Greek Cypriot administration. During the General Assembly of the European Parliament, von der Leyen highlighted the EU's coordinated efforts to enhance maritime humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, where Israeli attacks and a blockade have led to severe shortages in basic necessities and over 31,000 casualties in five months.

EU Launches Gaza Aid Ship from Cyprus in Milestone Event

"A ship is setting sail from Cyprus to Northern Gaza loaded with food," von der Leyen stated. The EU, in collaboration with the Greek Cypriot administration, the United Arab Emirates, the US, and the UK, is working to facilitate these deliveries. When fully operational, the maritime corridor aims to ensure a continuous, regular, and robust flow of aid to Gaza, marking the first authorized aid delivery to Gaza by ship since 2005.

Smaller Vessels to Carry Humanitarian Aid to Gaza amid Urgent Situation

Von der Leyen stressed the urgency of the situation in Gaza, noting that the US will establish a floating port to unload larger ships, and until then, smaller vessels will be utilized. The UAE and other partners will co-finance the cargo, with the Greek Cypriot administration managing departures from the port of Larnaca. The EU will increase logistical support on the ground, financing and coordinating the flow of European goods through this corridor.

In his State of the Union address, US President Joe Biden announced plans to construct a temporary pier on Gaza's shoreline, and the US Central Command has dispatched a ship with the necessary materials. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh expressed skepticism about the initiative, emphasizing that there are already five border crossings to Gaza, providing a faster means of delivering aid.