UPND Councillors Stage Walkout over Proposal to Honor Ex-Mayor

In a notable show of dissent, councillors from the United Party for National Development (UPND) abruptly exited the fourth ordinary council meeting, opposing a proposal to bestow the title of Alderman upon Christopher Kang’ombe, the ex-Mayor of Kitwe and current Kamfinsa Member of Parliament (MP). The same honour was also proposed for ex-Deputy Mayor Evaristo Chilufya.

Walkout in Protest

The UPND councillors staged a walkout in protest when the proposal to name Kang’ombe as Alderman was presented. Their contention was that Kang’ombe was undeserving of the title – an honour typically reserved for former mayors and deputy mayors in recognition of their municipal service.

Proceedings Despite Absentees

Undeterred by the departure of the UPND representatives, the remaining councillors formed a quorum and proceeded with the installation of Kang’ombe and Chilufya as provided for in the Local Government Act. The Mayor defended this course of action, stating that the council had adhered to the correct procedure and accused the UPND councillors of creating unnecessary drama.

Allegations and Politics

Tensions escalated when accusations surfaced that the Town Clerk was manipulating councillors and hindering development by introducing political elements into the management of the Kitwe City Council. There were also allegations that a senior government official had instructed not to support Kang’ombe’s installation as Alderman.