Upholding Law and Order: Uttarakhand CM Pledges Action After Violent Clashes in Haldwani

In the wake of violent clashes that erupted during an anti-encroachment drive in Uttarakhand's Haldwani, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has pledged stringent action against the instigators. The unrest broke out when authorities attempted to demolish an illegally constructed madrassa on government land. This commitment to uphold law and order was reiterated during Dhami's second day visit to Lohaghat in Champawat district.

A Pledge for Justice Amidst Unrest

Dhami's visit to Haldwani came hot on the heels of the violent confrontations, where he assessed the situation firsthand. He also took time to inquire about the wellbeing of the injured women police team, other policemen, administration, municipal corporation personnel, and journalists who were caught in the crossfire.

The Chief Minister left no room for ambiguity regarding his stance on lawbreakers. "All video footage and footprints of the lawbreakers are available," Dhami asserted, emphasizing that the process of identifying and taking legal action against them is already underway.

In a bid to maintain peace and order, the Uttarakhand police have registered three separate FIRs against 19 named and 5,000 unknown accused. As of now, five individuals have been apprehended in connection with the violence.

Strengthening Security Measures

To ensure the continued enforcement of law and order, the Chief Secretary has written to the Centre seeking additional central forces for deployment in Haldwani. Presently, around 1,100 security personnel are stationed in the region.

Encouraging the Youth and Upholding Traditions

Amidst the turmoil, Dhami found a moment to connect with the local community. During his stay in Lohaghat, he interacted with students and youth, encouraging them before the Sangju-2024 programme. In a heartwarming display of unity, Dhami participated in the traditional Holi of Kumaon with locals. Together, they prepared lemon sour and sang Khadi Holi songs, celebrating the spirit of the festival.

As Dhami continues his efforts to restore peace and uphold justice in Haldwani, his commitment to removing encroachments while ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the public remains steadfast. His actions serve as a reminder that anyone who breaks the law will not be spared, reinforcing the importance of adhering to the rule of law.

The situation in Haldwani stands as a testament to the delicate balance between upholding the law and maintaining unity within a community. As Chief Minister Dhami works towards restoring peace and order, his unwavering commitment to justice and the wellbeing of the public remains at the forefront of his actions. By participating in local traditions and encouraging the youth, Dhami seeks to foster a sense of unity and resilience in the face of adversity.