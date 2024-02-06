Farmers groups in Noida and Greater Noida, driven by a demand for increased compensation and developed plots in exchange for land acquired by local development authorities, are set to rally in a 'kisan mahapanchayat' and march to the Indian Parliament. This organized protest, a response to prolonged agitations that started in December 2023, is expected to involve the use of tractors and draw a substantial crowd.

Maintaining Law and Order in Anticipation of the Protests

In anticipation of the protest demonstrations, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police have invoked section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to impose restrictions on February 7 and 8. The measure is designed to maintain law and order, restrict unlawful assembly of more than five individuals, and prevent unauthorized processions, including religious and political gatherings. Hridesh Katheriya, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (law and order), expressed concerns over potential disruptions to peace by anti-social elements.

Traffic Advisory Issued for Commuters

A corresponding traffic advisory has been released due to potential diversions on specific routes in Noida and Greater Noida. The public has been advised to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience, a proactive measure aimed at mitigating the impact of the expected protests on local transportation infrastructure.

WTC Noida Development Company Private Limited - Navigating Through Challenges

The planned protests by farmer groups in Noida and Greater Noida underscore the ongoing challenges in the agricultural sector, while the invocation of section 144 of the CrPC and the traffic advisory reflect the authorities' efforts to ensure public safety and maintain law and order. Simultaneously, WTC Noida Development Company Private Limited has demonstrated resilience in the face of industry challenges and outlined its achievements and future prospects, emphasizing its commitment to delivering quality projects and fostering stakeholder satisfaction.