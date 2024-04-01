UP Police Constable Faces Suspension for Praising Gangster Mukhtar Ansari on Social Media

In an unprecedented move, Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Fayaz Khan has been suspended for breaching the department's social media policy. This disciplinary action comes after Khan publicly supported the late gangster Mukhtar Ansari in a WhatsApp status, sparking widespread controversy and bringing into question the enforcement of professional standards within the police force.

Violation of Social Media Conduct

The incident came to light when screenshots of Khan's social media post, lauding the criminal activities of Mukhtar Ansari, went viral. The Uttar Pradesh police department, adhering to a strict code of conduct, especially concerning the use of social media by its officials, took swift action against the constable. The Station House Officer (SHO) of BKT police station confirmed the breach of protocol, emphasizing the department's zero-tolerance policy towards any form of support or glorification of criminal elements by its personnel.

Disciplinary Measures and Suspension

Following the revelation, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North immediately issued an order for Khan's suspension. This order was subsequently sent to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for approval, underlining the seriousness with which the department is treating the incident. This move not only reflects the department's commitment to maintaining discipline but also its dedication to upholding the law and ensuring that its personnel do not engage in activities that could tarnish its reputation or undermine public trust.

Implications and Public Perception

The incident has sparked a debate on the use of social media by police personnel and the potential implications it has on the integrity of the police force. With social media becoming an increasingly prevalent part of daily life, including among those in the public service, this incident serves as a crucial reminder of the responsibilities that come with it. It also raises questions about the effectiveness of existing guidelines and the need for more robust mechanisms to prevent such incidents in the future.

This case not only highlights the challenges that social media poses to maintaining professional conduct but also underscores the importance of accountability in public service roles. As the department awaits the ECI's decision, the incident remains a focal point for discussions on ethics, discipline, and the evolving landscape of social media use among law enforcement officials.