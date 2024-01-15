en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Makar Sankranti at Gorakhnath Temple: A Glimpse into Politics and Religion

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:32 pm EST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Makar Sankranti at Gorakhnath Temple: A Glimpse into Politics and Religion

As India welcomes the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, marking the sun’s transit into Capricorn, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and head priest of Gorakhnath Temple, Yogi Adityanath, immerses himself in the celebration. The religious ceremonies at the renowned Gorakhnath Temple saw the Chief Minister’s fervent participation, demonstrating the inextricable linking of politics and religion in the vibrant tapestry of Indian society.

Adityanath’s Dual Role

Yogi Adityanath, a political leader with a profound religious standing, performed the rituals of Makar Sankranti at the Gorakhnath Temple. Observing the traditions of the festival, he offered prayers and carried out the rites as the temple’s head priest. His active involvement in the temple activities not only reaffirms his dual role but also casts a spotlight on the symbiotic relationship between politics and religion in India.

Political Image and Cultural Identity

The Chief Minister’s presence at the temple on Makar Sankranti, a festival celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, speaks volumes about his commitment to Hindu religious practices. This commitment, in turn, shapes his political image, resonating with a significant section of the electorate. It also has bearings on the cultural identity of the state he governs, Uttar Pradesh, one of the most populous regions in the country.

Significance of Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti, traditionally associated with kite flying, is a festival of immense cultural significance in India. This year, the city of Ujjain witnessed a 20 percent increase in sales of kites, some even featuring the image of Yogi Adityanath, and string. Additionally, the festival saw the presentation of a yoga dance by practitioners from different countries, adding a global touch to the local celebration. The occasion of Makar Sankranti is also marked by the Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya, which drew the excitement of foreigners and locals alike.

In the midst of these celebrations, Thaawarchand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka, extended warm wishes to the citizens of Karnataka and all Indians on the occasion of Makara Sankranti, Lohri, Magh Bihu, and Pongal. His greetings encapsulated a hope for these festivals to foster a spirit of love, harmony, and contribute to making the country more peaceful and prosperous.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
10 seconds ago
Indian Agriculture Ministry Surrenders Over Rs 1 Lakh Crore in Unutilized Funds
Over the past half-decade, the Agriculture Ministry of the Indian government has failed to utilize its full budget allocations, leading to the surrender of a staggering Rs 1 lakh crore. The ‘Accounts at a Glance for the Year 2022-2023′ report has shed light on this pattern of non-utilization, revealing that the Department of Agriculture &
Indian Agriculture Ministry Surrenders Over Rs 1 Lakh Crore in Unutilized Funds
Delhi Grapples with Intense Cold Wave: A Look at the Impact and Consequences
9 mins ago
Delhi Grapples with Intense Cold Wave: A Look at the Impact and Consequences
Delhi Weather Alert: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Disrupt Life
9 mins ago
Delhi Weather Alert: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Disrupt Life
Delhi Businessman Charged with Murder of Swiss National Over Financial Dispute
2 mins ago
Delhi Businessman Charged with Murder of Swiss National Over Financial Dispute
Several Injured in Bus Collision on Yamuna Expressway Near Mathura
3 mins ago
Several Injured in Bus Collision on Yamuna Expressway Near Mathura
Indigo Pilot Assaulted by Passenger Over Delay Announcement
5 mins ago
Indigo Pilot Assaulted by Passenger Over Delay Announcement
Latest Headlines
World News
Former Olympian Stephen Laybutt Found Dead in New South Wales: A Shock to the Sports World
4 mins
Former Olympian Stephen Laybutt Found Dead in New South Wales: A Shock to the Sports World
Senate President Zubiri Raises Concerns over People's Initiative
4 mins
Senate President Zubiri Raises Concerns over People's Initiative
NYC Mayor Enforces New Curfew Policy at Migrant Respite Centers
6 mins
NYC Mayor Enforces New Curfew Policy at Migrant Respite Centers
Isaiah Hartenstein: The Unassailable 'Blockenstein' of New York Knicks
9 mins
Isaiah Hartenstein: The Unassailable 'Blockenstein' of New York Knicks
Houston Marathon Disappointment: Natasha Wodak's Olympic Dreams Dashed
10 mins
Houston Marathon Disappointment: Natasha Wodak's Olympic Dreams Dashed
Miles McBride Shines in Knicks' Victory with Career-High 19 Points
10 mins
Miles McBride Shines in Knicks' Victory with Career-High 19 Points
MK Stalin Advocates for a Secular Union Government Amidst Pongal Celebrations
11 mins
MK Stalin Advocates for a Secular Union Government Amidst Pongal Celebrations
Iowa Republican Caucuses Heat Up as Campaigns Mobilize Despite Cold Weather
12 mins
Iowa Republican Caucuses Heat Up as Campaigns Mobilize Despite Cold Weather
Unveiling the Health Benefits of Jaggery: Aiding Digestion, Boosting Iron Levels, and Beyond
12 mins
Unveiling the Health Benefits of Jaggery: Aiding Digestion, Boosting Iron Levels, and Beyond
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
36 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
2 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app