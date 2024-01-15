UP CM Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Makar Sankranti at Gorakhnath Temple: A Glimpse into Politics and Religion

As India welcomes the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, marking the sun’s transit into Capricorn, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and head priest of Gorakhnath Temple, Yogi Adityanath, immerses himself in the celebration. The religious ceremonies at the renowned Gorakhnath Temple saw the Chief Minister’s fervent participation, demonstrating the inextricable linking of politics and religion in the vibrant tapestry of Indian society.

Adityanath’s Dual Role

Yogi Adityanath, a political leader with a profound religious standing, performed the rituals of Makar Sankranti at the Gorakhnath Temple. Observing the traditions of the festival, he offered prayers and carried out the rites as the temple’s head priest. His active involvement in the temple activities not only reaffirms his dual role but also casts a spotlight on the symbiotic relationship between politics and religion in India.

Political Image and Cultural Identity

The Chief Minister’s presence at the temple on Makar Sankranti, a festival celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, speaks volumes about his commitment to Hindu religious practices. This commitment, in turn, shapes his political image, resonating with a significant section of the electorate. It also has bearings on the cultural identity of the state he governs, Uttar Pradesh, one of the most populous regions in the country.

Significance of Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti, traditionally associated with kite flying, is a festival of immense cultural significance in India. This year, the city of Ujjain witnessed a 20 percent increase in sales of kites, some even featuring the image of Yogi Adityanath, and string. Additionally, the festival saw the presentation of a yoga dance by practitioners from different countries, adding a global touch to the local celebration. The occasion of Makar Sankranti is also marked by the Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya, which drew the excitement of foreigners and locals alike.

In the midst of these celebrations, Thaawarchand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka, extended warm wishes to the citizens of Karnataka and all Indians on the occasion of Makara Sankranti, Lohri, Magh Bihu, and Pongal. His greetings encapsulated a hope for these festivals to foster a spirit of love, harmony, and contribute to making the country more peaceful and prosperous.