Law

Unwritten Ticketing Rule Sparks Controversy in Tennessee

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:23 pm EST
Unwritten Ticketing Rule Sparks Controversy in Tennessee

In Tennessee, a recent policy change by House Speaker Cameron Sexton (Republican) has sparked a contentious debate. The unwritten rule requires tickets for access to the west gallery of the House chamber, a significant departure from its previous open-door policy. This shift in regulation has raised eyebrows, particularly due to the allocation of tickets to each representative, effectively giving the Republican majority control over most of the seating. Meanwhile, the east gallery continues its first-come, first-served policy.

Constitutionality of the New Rule

Representative Vincent Dixie (Democrat), among others, has challenged the constitutionality of this new rule. Central to this argument is the Tennessee Constitution’s requirement for open legislative chamber and committee doors, barring circumstances demanding secrecy. The current situation has led to confusion over whether the tickets are solely reserved for constituents or can be distributed to others, including lobbyists.

Comparisons and Enforcement of the Policy

Speaker Sexton has likened the new policy to that of the U.S. Congress. However, the comparison raises more questions than it answers, as unlike Congress, the Tennessee rule is neither formally written nor voted on by the House. Adding to the controversy is the increased presence of the Tennessee Highway Patrol to enforce the policy. House Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons has raised concerns about this action, arguing it falls outside their statutory authority.

Legal Authority and Public Information

When questioned about the legal basis for enforcing the rule, Governor Bill Lee’s office pointed to a 2022 state law that grants legislative speakers authority over the Capitol’s second floor. Still, the specifics of this authority, especially in relation to the unwritten rule, remain vague. Despite multiple requests, no written policy has been made available to the public or the press, further fueling the controversy.

Law Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

