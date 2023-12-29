Unverified Video Shows IDF Detaining and Stripping Palestinian Men and Children in Gaza

An edited video circulating on social media depicts Palestinian men and at least two children being detained and stripped by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) at Yarmouk Stadium, in Gaza city. While CNN has been unable to verify the date of the video recording, geolocation conducted by the network confirms the incident took place at the aforementioned stadium, where similar detentions have been reported by the non-profit organization Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor. CNN has reached out to the IDF for more details surrounding the incident and the status of the detained children, but a response is yet to be received.

Details of the Incident

The video unveils Palestinian men and at least two children being detained and stripped by the IDF at a stadium in northern Gaza. The footage also shows women and other children being held in Gaza. The non-profit organization Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor asserts that the Israeli military is detaining hundreds of Palestinians from the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza city, including scores of women who were escorted to Yarmouk Stadium.

Death Toll and Ongoing Conflict

Since the onset of the war with Israel on October 7, at least 20,915 people in Gaza have perished, according to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health. The situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate due to ongoing incursions and direct confrontations between Israeli forces and Hamas militants.

Negotiations for Ceasefire and Future of Gaza

Negotiations for a potential ceasefire and hostage exchange are also at a standstill, with Egypt and Qatar still awaiting responses from Israel and Hamas to their plan to halt the conflict and shape Gaza’s future. Meanwhile, tension in the West Bank shows no signs of ebbing, with clashes between the Israeli military and Palestinians.

