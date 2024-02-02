Unveiling the 'New World Disorder': A Deep Dive into Global Financial Capitalism

In a world increasingly shaped by the pervasive reach of technology and finance, a pattern of 'New World Disorder' is becoming more apparent. It's a phenomenon where large corporations and financial institutions wield substantial influence over global affairs, often at the expense of the everyday individual.

Technology Censorship and Its Subtle Forms

At the heart of this discussion, the role of technology companies plays a significant part. One instance that comes to light is Gmail's erroneous spam filter. It's an incident that underscores the extent of covert censorship these companies can exert, often without the user's knowledge or consent. A seemingly innocuous email marked as spam can be a manifestation of the control these tech giants exercise over information flow.

Financial Organizations' Unscrupulous Practices

Another facet of this 'disorder' is the exploitative practices of financial firms. A prime example is the financial company Wise, which initially refused to return a customer's money citing a policy violation. However, the lack of clarity about the alleged violation raises questions about the company's motives. Was the customer's real transgression simply voicing out against the company?

The Interplay of Power and Trust

The author probes into the conditioned trust that many people place in traditional authority figures and institutions. This disposition often serves as an impediment to recognizing and resisting government corruption and the pervasive intertwining of government and organized crime. The need for defections from these 'captured institutions' is paramount to challenge the status quo effectively.

The Influence of Investment Houses on Global Affairs

One cannot overlook the overwhelming financial power of investment firms such as BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street Global Advisors. Their substantial influence on the US Congress through lobbying illustrates the extent of their reach in shaping global affairs.

Seeking Alternatives to the US Dollar

On a broader scale, a group of countries is striving to create an alternative to the US dollar. Yet, their efforts are met with resistance, including hesitations from India and political concerns from London's mayor. These hurdles underscore the challenges faced in attempting to create a more balanced global financial system.

The author concludes by advocating for 'community mutualist entrepreneurship' as a potential solution to the issues arising from global financial capitalism. This approach emphasizes the power of communal efforts and local businesses in counteracting the detrimental effects of large-scale capitalism.