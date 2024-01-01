en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Unveiling the KGB’s ‘Fake News’ Campaign Against Margaret Thatcher

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:47 pm EST
Unveiling the KGB’s ‘Fake News’ Campaign Against Margaret Thatcher

In a previously undisclosed chapter of Cold War history, the KGB enlisted Cynthia Roberts, a former researcher for notable Labour MPs Tony Benn and Robin Cook, to orchestrate a ‘fake news’ campaign aimed at defaming former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. The scheme was designed to disrupt Thatcher’s premiership and influence public opinion during the build-up to the 1987 general election.

Unmasking the Fictional Gwendolene Stuart

Roberts, under the codename Agent Hammer, authored a fraudulent pamphlet allegedly written by a fictional working-class woman named ‘Gwendolene Stuart’. The pamphlet painted Thatcher as a traitor to her ‘womanhood’, a corrupt leader, a racist, and a warmonger. This curveball tactic was an attempt to sow seeds of doubt about Thatcher’s governance and her commitment to the people of the UK.

A Failed Propaganda Effort

Despite the elaborate ruse and the intended impact of the pamphlet, the campaign did not succeed in its objective. Roberts had previously fled to Prague in 1985 due to fears of exposure following the defection of a Czechoslovak intelligence officer to Britain. However, she returned for the 1987 campaign. A subsequent review by the collaborating Czech spy agency recognized the campaign as unique and noted minor successes, including the publication of four articles in ‘leading British media’ and ‘the British feminist movement using the arguments quoted in it’.

Life Post-Communism

After the collapse of the Communist regime, Roberts chose to remain in Prague. She maintained her cover as an English teacher and editor, living a seemingly ordinary life. It wasn’t until 2008 that the Mail on Sunday exposed Roberts as a former operative for the Czech intelligence service. At the time, she denied the accusations of espionage but declined to comment further. Roberts passed away in 2020, taking with her the full extent of her involvement in the world of espionage and the secrets of her most audacious betrayal.

0
Politics United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

CARICOM's New Chairman Reflects on Achievements and Future Priorities

By BNN Correspondents

Raila Odinga Stands Against Ruto's Tax Measures: A Biblical Parallel Sparks Political Unrest

By Israel Ojoko

Kwale County Questions President Ruto's Job Promise: A Call for Accountability

By Israel Ojoko

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's Unwavering Commitment to Reform ...
@Education · 8 mins
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's Unwavering Commitment to Reform ...
heart comment 0
MBF President Disagrees with Army Chief’s Stance on Arms Prohibition

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

MBF President Disagrees with Army Chief's Stance on Arms Prohibition
Ombudsman Calls for More Reactive Public Administration and Establishment of NHRI

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Ombudsman Calls for More Reactive Public Administration and Establishment of NHRI
Gaza in the Crosshairs: Unraveling Israeli Sentiments Amid Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Gaza in the Crosshairs: Unraveling Israeli Sentiments Amid Conflict
Gaza Conflict Sparks Global Demonstrations on New Year’s Day: A Hope for Change in 2024

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Gaza Conflict Sparks Global Demonstrations on New Year's Day: A Hope for Change in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
CARICOM's New Chairman Reflects on Achievements and Future Priorities
2 mins
CARICOM's New Chairman Reflects on Achievements and Future Priorities
Prof Sean Daly: The Dual Master Amidst Dublin Unrest
2 mins
Prof Sean Daly: The Dual Master Amidst Dublin Unrest
Leinster Prepares for Showdown Against Ulster in United Rugby Championship
2 mins
Leinster Prepares for Showdown Against Ulster in United Rugby Championship
'Operation Transformation': Edel O'Malley Takes on Health and Fitness Challenge
2 mins
'Operation Transformation': Edel O'Malley Takes on Health and Fitness Challenge
Connacht and Munster: A Struggle to Regain Form Amid Tactical Shifts
2 mins
Connacht and Munster: A Struggle to Regain Form Amid Tactical Shifts
Liverpool vs Newcastle United: A New Year Showdown in the Premier League
4 mins
Liverpool vs Newcastle United: A New Year Showdown in the Premier League
Ghana Announces Squad for AFCON Finals: Premier League Stars Partey, Lamptey Absent
4 mins
Ghana Announces Squad for AFCON Finals: Premier League Stars Partey, Lamptey Absent
Raila Odinga Stands Against Ruto's Tax Measures: A Biblical Parallel Sparks Political Unrest
4 mins
Raila Odinga Stands Against Ruto's Tax Measures: A Biblical Parallel Sparks Political Unrest
Kwale County Questions President Ruto's Job Promise: A Call for Accountability
4 mins
Kwale County Questions President Ruto's Job Promise: A Call for Accountability
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
52 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
1 hour
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
1 hour
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
4 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
4 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app