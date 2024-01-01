Unveiling the KGB’s ‘Fake News’ Campaign Against Margaret Thatcher

In a previously undisclosed chapter of Cold War history, the KGB enlisted Cynthia Roberts, a former researcher for notable Labour MPs Tony Benn and Robin Cook, to orchestrate a ‘fake news’ campaign aimed at defaming former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. The scheme was designed to disrupt Thatcher’s premiership and influence public opinion during the build-up to the 1987 general election.

Unmasking the Fictional Gwendolene Stuart

Roberts, under the codename Agent Hammer, authored a fraudulent pamphlet allegedly written by a fictional working-class woman named ‘Gwendolene Stuart’. The pamphlet painted Thatcher as a traitor to her ‘womanhood’, a corrupt leader, a racist, and a warmonger. This curveball tactic was an attempt to sow seeds of doubt about Thatcher’s governance and her commitment to the people of the UK.

A Failed Propaganda Effort

Despite the elaborate ruse and the intended impact of the pamphlet, the campaign did not succeed in its objective. Roberts had previously fled to Prague in 1985 due to fears of exposure following the defection of a Czechoslovak intelligence officer to Britain. However, she returned for the 1987 campaign. A subsequent review by the collaborating Czech spy agency recognized the campaign as unique and noted minor successes, including the publication of four articles in ‘leading British media’ and ‘the British feminist movement using the arguments quoted in it’.

Life Post-Communism

After the collapse of the Communist regime, Roberts chose to remain in Prague. She maintained her cover as an English teacher and editor, living a seemingly ordinary life. It wasn’t until 2008 that the Mail on Sunday exposed Roberts as a former operative for the Czech intelligence service. At the time, she denied the accusations of espionage but declined to comment further. Roberts passed away in 2020, taking with her the full extent of her involvement in the world of espionage and the secrets of her most audacious betrayal.