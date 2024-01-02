en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Unveiling the Internal Strife within Trinamool Congress: A Power Struggle and Beyond

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:26 am EST
Unveiling the Internal Strife within Trinamool Congress: A Power Struggle and Beyond

As Trinamool Congress (TMC) celebrated its 27th foundation day, internal tensions within the party came to the fore, revealing a cleavage between the old guard and newer faction led by the party’s all-India general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee. The ideological skirmish, which has been quietly brewing for some time, spilled over into public view, creating ripples in the political landscape of the state.

Decoding the Power Struggle

The conflict primarily revolves around who should helm the party’s electoral battles. State president Subrata Bakshi, typically reticent during internal disputes, voiced support for Abhishek’s leadership but underscored that Mamata Banerjee, the party’s chairperson, should spearhead any electoral fight. This ignited a debate among party leaders, subtly underscoring the power dynamics within the party.

Senior leader Sudip Bandopadhyay echoed Bakshi’s sentiments, affirming Mamata’s indispensability to the party. In stark contrast, Kunal Ghosh, a state secretary and staunch Abhishek loyalist, lambasted the older leaders for their ‘pseudo-loyalty’ and demanded a new generation to be in the party’s leadership.

Unsettling Revelations and Future Implications

The internal discontent within the TMC is not merely a struggle for power but also reflects the party’s grappling with deeper issues. Calls for an upper age limit for leaders and allegations of corruption within the party have begun to surface. Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim made references to a job recruitment scam, acknowledging the party’s struggle with corruption, a topic usually swept under the rug.

This tumultuous period is also a critical juncture for the TMC as it navigates its future course. The party’s ability to manage its internal strife will be a significant determinant of its stability and electoral fortunes in the future.

Mamata Banerjee’s Response

In her foundation day message, Mamata Banerjee reiterated the party’s commitment to honor Bengal, uphold the state’s interests, and protect democratic rights. She tactfully steered clear of the internal party conflicts, focusing instead on the party’s broader objectives and commitments. It remains to be seen how the party will address the divisive issues in the coming days.

As the political drama within the TMC unfolds, how the party manages to reconcile the differing visions of its members and navigate its future course will be keenly watched by political observers and the public alike.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

SBI Halts Business Conclaves and Seminars; Reports Robust Financial Performance

By Rafia Tasleem

PM Modi Highlights India's Legacy of Knowledge in Tamil Nadu Visit

By Dil Bar Irshad

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi Praises Master Sculptor Arun Yogiraj for Contribution to Ram Mandir Project

By Dil Bar Irshad

GAIL's Stock Price Surge: A Reflection of Market Optimism Over Company's Fundamentals?

By Rafia Tasleem

Delhi Police Pursue Polygraph Test in Parliament Security Breach Case ...
@India · 1 min
Delhi Police Pursue Polygraph Test in Parliament Security Breach Case ...
heart comment 0
Pranit Kulkarni’s Journey: From Adoption to Reunion

By Rafia Tasleem

Pranit Kulkarni's Journey: From Adoption to Reunion
ONGC Stocks Recover Amidst Positive Market Trends

By Rafia Tasleem

ONGC Stocks Recover Amidst Positive Market Trends
Series of Road Accidents Highlight Urgent Need for Safety Measures in India

By Dil Bar Irshad

Series of Road Accidents Highlight Urgent Need for Safety Measures in India
Olectra Greentech Adjusts Financial Forecast Amidst Strong Order Book

By Rafia Tasleem

Olectra Greentech Adjusts Financial Forecast Amidst Strong Order Book
Latest Headlines
World News
Urgent Medical Evacuation Approved for 19 Individuals Amidst Israel-Gaza Conflict
19 seconds
Urgent Medical Evacuation Approved for 19 Individuals Amidst Israel-Gaza Conflict
Baron Black's Health Challenges: Nearing Full Recovery
28 seconds
Baron Black's Health Challenges: Nearing Full Recovery
Rose Bowl Showdown: Alabama's Resilient Effort Overpowered by Michigan's Defense
30 seconds
Rose Bowl Showdown: Alabama's Resilient Effort Overpowered by Michigan's Defense
The Accelerating Scientific Revolution: A Blend of Optimism and Caution
36 seconds
The Accelerating Scientific Revolution: A Blend of Optimism and Caution
Hamas Proposes Prisoner Exchange Deal with Israel: A Potential Change in the Conflict Dynamics
2 mins
Hamas Proposes Prisoner Exchange Deal with Israel: A Potential Change in the Conflict Dynamics
Dr. S. Jaishankar Speaks on 'K-forces': A Shift in India's Foreign Policy
3 mins
Dr. S. Jaishankar Speaks on 'K-forces': A Shift in India's Foreign Policy
New York Defeats Toronto in PWHL Opener: A Historic Start to the Season
3 mins
New York Defeats Toronto in PWHL Opener: A Historic Start to the Season
Nussmeier Leads LSU to Thrilling Comeback Victory at ReliaQuest Bowl
4 mins
Nussmeier Leads LSU to Thrilling Comeback Victory at ReliaQuest Bowl
PM Modi Kicks Off 'Viksit Bharat' Campaign with Project Unveilings
4 mins
PM Modi Kicks Off 'Viksit Bharat' Campaign with Project Unveilings
Sarah Bireete Highlights the Risks and Implications of Global Borrowing Practices
25 mins
Sarah Bireete Highlights the Risks and Implications of Global Borrowing Practices
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
43 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
47 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
2 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app