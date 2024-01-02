Unveiling the Internal Strife within Trinamool Congress: A Power Struggle and Beyond

As Trinamool Congress (TMC) celebrated its 27th foundation day, internal tensions within the party came to the fore, revealing a cleavage between the old guard and newer faction led by the party’s all-India general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee. The ideological skirmish, which has been quietly brewing for some time, spilled over into public view, creating ripples in the political landscape of the state.

Decoding the Power Struggle

The conflict primarily revolves around who should helm the party’s electoral battles. State president Subrata Bakshi, typically reticent during internal disputes, voiced support for Abhishek’s leadership but underscored that Mamata Banerjee, the party’s chairperson, should spearhead any electoral fight. This ignited a debate among party leaders, subtly underscoring the power dynamics within the party.

Senior leader Sudip Bandopadhyay echoed Bakshi’s sentiments, affirming Mamata’s indispensability to the party. In stark contrast, Kunal Ghosh, a state secretary and staunch Abhishek loyalist, lambasted the older leaders for their ‘pseudo-loyalty’ and demanded a new generation to be in the party’s leadership.

Unsettling Revelations and Future Implications

The internal discontent within the TMC is not merely a struggle for power but also reflects the party’s grappling with deeper issues. Calls for an upper age limit for leaders and allegations of corruption within the party have begun to surface. Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim made references to a job recruitment scam, acknowledging the party’s struggle with corruption, a topic usually swept under the rug.

This tumultuous period is also a critical juncture for the TMC as it navigates its future course. The party’s ability to manage its internal strife will be a significant determinant of its stability and electoral fortunes in the future.

Mamata Banerjee’s Response

In her foundation day message, Mamata Banerjee reiterated the party’s commitment to honor Bengal, uphold the state’s interests, and protect democratic rights. She tactfully steered clear of the internal party conflicts, focusing instead on the party’s broader objectives and commitments. It remains to be seen how the party will address the divisive issues in the coming days.

As the political drama within the TMC unfolds, how the party manages to reconcile the differing visions of its members and navigate its future course will be keenly watched by political observers and the public alike.