Unveiling the Hidden Homeless: The Battle for Open Data and the Fight Against Homelessness

In the heart of London, the State of Open Con 24 conference held in February reverberated with a critical dialogue: the challenges local authorities and charities face in accessing homelessness data. Chaired by Resham Kotecha from the Open Data Institute (ODI), the panel discussion underscored the urgency of open data for informed policy-making and targeted charity services.

A Silent Crisis Veiled by Statistical Complexities

Alessandro Nicoletti of Centrepoint shed light on an often-overlooked aspect of homelessness - the 'hidden homeless'. This invisible demographic, including young people resorting to sofa-surfing, remains largely unaccounted for in current data. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) acknowledges the complexities in reaching these groups, leading to an underestimation of the true scale of homelessness.

The Labyrinth of Red Tape, Inefficiency, and Political Hurdles

Salman Klar from Wandsworth and Richmond Borough council delved into the technical, legislative, and political challenges impeding data openness. These barriers hinder local decision-making, particularly in the distribution of benefits like Universal Credit.

Illustrating the bureaucratic maze, Centrepoint had to issue Freedom of Information (FOI) requests to over 300 local authorities to gather essential data. The ODI's report on the cost of living crisis emphasized the barriers to data sharing between local and central government.

Open Data: A Beacon of Hope Amidst the Housing Crisis

The panel echoed the need for open data to bridge gaps in official statistics on homelessness and alleviate the housing crisis. They advocated for housing associations to meet the same reporting requirements as local authorities, providing a clearer picture of social housing stock.

As of April 2021, ONS reported 278,110 households in England at risk of homelessness or already homeless. However, with more accessible data, understanding and addressing complex issues like homelessness and poverty could become a reality.

The panel's resounding call at the State of Open Con 24 conference was clear: open data is not just a tool for transparency but a powerful weapon in the fight against homelessness. It's time for the public to recognize its value.

