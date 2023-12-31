en English
Nigeria

Unveiling the Feud: Inside Ondo State’s Political Drama

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 31, 2023 at 1:51 pm EST
Dr. Doyin Odebowale, a former Senior Special Assistant to the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, has shed light on the feud between Akeredolu and his successor, Governor Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa. Odebowale’s revelations offer a rare glimpse into the complex dynamics within the state’s political landscape and the tumultuous transition of power following Akeredolu’s death.

Origins of the Rift

The discord, according to Odebowale, started when a female aide to Akeredolu’s wife was discovered sharing confidential information about Akeredolu’s health with Aiyedatiwa. The aide, in an overt display of ambition, was also vying for the position of deputy governor, anticipating the unfortunate event of Akeredolu’s demise. This act of betrayal, as Odebowale terms it, led to an escalation in the first lady’s behavior.

Akeredolu’s Health and Aides’ Duplicity

Odebowale also criticized Akeredolu for mishandling his health, allowing his aides to overwork him, which led to rampant speculation about his potential death. He accused these aides of duplicity, blaming them for the deteriorating health of the late governor. Odebowale’s criticism paints a picture of a political structure riddled with deceit and manipulation.

Allegations and Revelations

Adding to the intrigue, Odebowale promised to disclose more details about Akeredolu’s son, Babajide, following the late governor’s burial. He suggested that if Babajide and his mother, the former First Lady, were proven guilty of theft, they should face imprisonment. The former assistant also targeted Rasaq Obe, a commissioner whose appointment was allegedly influenced by Babajide and his mother, challenging him to disclose any payments made for his position. These allegations hint at potential corruption and nepotism within the state’s political structure.

Odebowale’s intention to reveal more information after Akeredolu’s funeral indicates that this political drama is far from over. The unfolding saga is poised to unveil deeper issues within Ondo State’s political landscape, promising more revelations that could shake the state’s power structure.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

