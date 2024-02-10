Sicily Kariuki's Memoir Reveals False Assassination Allegations, Political Turmoil

In her searing memoir, "Breaking the Illusions," former Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki unveils a chilling episode that transpired in 2019. Accused of conspiring to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto, Kariuki recounts the harrowing ordeal that stemmed from the festering discord between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ruto's factions.

As the sun set on a seemingly ordinary day in 2019, Sicily Kariuki received an unsettling call from a senior officer at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). The voice on the other end of the line accused her of participating in a clandestine plot to assassinate the Deputy President, William Ruto. The allegations, Kariuki maintains, were nothing short of "unthinkable."

The former Cabinet Secretary, who held the powerful Health and later Tourism dockets, found herself ensnared in a tangled web of political intrigue. Kariuki alleges that she, along with other senior government officials from the Mt Kenya region, was accused of orchestrating the nefarious scheme during clandestine meetings at La Mada Hotel on Thika Road.

A Political Relationship Gone Sour

In her memoir, Kariuki contends that the shocking accusations were merely symptoms of a more profound malaise: the rapidly deteriorating relationship between President Kenyatta and his Deputy, Ruto. As the political tensions escalated between the two camps, Kariuki became an unwitting casualty in their power struggle.

Accompanied by two fellow Cabinet Secretaries, she dutifully presented herself at the DCI headquarters. However, Kariuki refused to record a formal statement, citing the lack of an official complaint. Her steadfast refusal to be drawn into the quagmire of political machinations underscores her integrity and resolve.

Five years on, the truth behind the assassination allegations remains shrouded in mystery. Kariuki grapples with the enigma, questioning the motives of those who sought to tarnish her reputation and undermine her career. As she sifts through the wreckage of a political relationship gone awry, Kariuki offers a sobering reminder of the dangers that lurk in the shadows of power.