en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations

At a glance, the political landscape in the United States appears starkly divided between Democrats and Republicans. However, upon closer observation, a surprising continuity in certain policy areas across the Trump and Biden administrations emerges. Despite distinct party ideologies and divergent approaches, both administrations have reached consensus on several key issues, underlining a foundational continuity in American governance.

Shared Foreign and Economic Policies

Trump’s promise to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, a contentious foreign policy decision, was ultimately fulfilled by Biden, albeit amidst operational controversy. On the economic front, Trump’s significant reduction of the corporate tax rate remains untouched by the Biden administration, which instead has sought more targeted measures, focusing on corporate profits.

Expansion of National Debt and Military Budget

Both presidents presided over an expansion of the national deficit and debt, as well as the military budget, underlining a shared commitment to maintaining U.S. economic and military prowess. Despite Trump’s well-documented criticisms of NATO and conciliatory overtures to Russian President Putin, his administration took a firm stance against Russian aggression in Ukraine, a policy stance maintained by Biden.

Domestic Measures and Infrastructure Investment

Domestically, Biden has taken steps to strengthen the southern U.S. border, contradicting his earlier stance against further wall construction—a policy initiative fervently championed by Trump. Moreover, a shared commitment to infrastructure was manifested in Biden’s passing of an expansive infrastructure program with bipartisan support.

This continuity suggests that, despite the polarized rhetoric and partisanship, American governance changes within certain limits. Understanding this can offer the electorate a better understanding of what to expect from either party’s candidates in future elections. As the current and former president potentially prepare for a rematch, a comparison of their presidencies offers a valuable lens through which to assess future political trajectories.

0
Politics United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement

By BNN Correspondents

Osceola County Deputies Cleared by Grand Jury in Fatal Shooting

By BNN Correspondents

A Call for Democratic Political Economy Amidst Multiple Crises in the US

By Waqas Arain

AMLC Amends Guidelines to Protect Good Faith Reporters of Suspicious T ...
@International Relations · 2 mins
AMLC Amends Guidelines to Protect Good Faith Reporters of Suspicious T ...
heart comment 0
2024 Tax Bill Negotiations: A Tale of Optimism and Uncertainty

By Wojciech Zylm

2024 Tax Bill Negotiations: A Tale of Optimism and Uncertainty
Communication Flaws Highlighted in PBSO Report on Mar-a-Lago Shooting

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Communication Flaws Highlighted in PBSO Report on Mar-a-Lago Shooting
Cayman Islands Opposition Leader Critiques Government’s Fiscal Management

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Cayman Islands Opposition Leader Critiques Government's Fiscal Management
Deadly Collision at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; Epstein Documents to be Unsealed

By BNN Correspondents

Deadly Collision at Tokyo's Haneda Airport; Epstein Documents to be Unsealed
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan's Health Minister Calls for 2% of GDP to be Allocated to Health Sector Amid Vaccine Crisis
14 seconds
Pakistan's Health Minister Calls for 2% of GDP to be Allocated to Health Sector Amid Vaccine Crisis
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
36 seconds
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
59 seconds
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
1 min
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
1 min
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
1 min
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
2 mins
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
A Call for Democratic Political Economy Amidst Multiple Crises in the US
2 mins
A Call for Democratic Political Economy Amidst Multiple Crises in the US
Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo: Celebrating 90 Years of Tradition and Community Spirit
2 mins
Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo: Celebrating 90 Years of Tradition and Community Spirit
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
26 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app