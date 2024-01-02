Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations

At a glance, the political landscape in the United States appears starkly divided between Democrats and Republicans. However, upon closer observation, a surprising continuity in certain policy areas across the Trump and Biden administrations emerges. Despite distinct party ideologies and divergent approaches, both administrations have reached consensus on several key issues, underlining a foundational continuity in American governance.

Shared Foreign and Economic Policies

Trump’s promise to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, a contentious foreign policy decision, was ultimately fulfilled by Biden, albeit amidst operational controversy. On the economic front, Trump’s significant reduction of the corporate tax rate remains untouched by the Biden administration, which instead has sought more targeted measures, focusing on corporate profits.

Expansion of National Debt and Military Budget

Both presidents presided over an expansion of the national deficit and debt, as well as the military budget, underlining a shared commitment to maintaining U.S. economic and military prowess. Despite Trump’s well-documented criticisms of NATO and conciliatory overtures to Russian President Putin, his administration took a firm stance against Russian aggression in Ukraine, a policy stance maintained by Biden.

Domestic Measures and Infrastructure Investment

Domestically, Biden has taken steps to strengthen the southern U.S. border, contradicting his earlier stance against further wall construction—a policy initiative fervently championed by Trump. Moreover, a shared commitment to infrastructure was manifested in Biden’s passing of an expansive infrastructure program with bipartisan support.

This continuity suggests that, despite the polarized rhetoric and partisanship, American governance changes within certain limits. Understanding this can offer the electorate a better understanding of what to expect from either party’s candidates in future elections. As the current and former president potentially prepare for a rematch, a comparison of their presidencies offers a valuable lens through which to assess future political trajectories.