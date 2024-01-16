Unveiled: Undisclosed Skirmishes Along India-China Border

Recent reports have shed light on undisclosed skirmishes between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between September 2021 and November 2022. These incidents have emerged through the citations of gallantry awards given to the Indian Army personnel, which were publicly read at an investiture ceremony held by the Army's Western Command.

Advertisment

Undisclosed Skirmishes Surface

The ceremony video, uploaded to the Western Command's YouTube channel, was later deactivated. The Indian Army has been on high alert along the 3,488 km-long LAC since the Galwan Valley clashes in June 2020. Subsequent confrontations, including an attempt by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to transgress into the Indian side in the Tawang sector on December 9, 2022, have occurred.

Defending the Line of Actual Control

Advertisment

India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, informed the Parliament that the Indian troops firmly contested this attempt, leading to a physical scuffle and preventing the PLA from altering the status quo. Several personnel from both sides were injured in the clash. Indian Army personnel who stood their ground during these encounters were honored with gallantry awards.

Commitment to Territorial Integrity

Singh assured the Indian Parliament of the armed forces' commitment to safeguarding India's territorial integrity and their readiness to counter any threats to it. The recent shifts in the relationship between India and China, coupled with Chinese provocations, have sparked apprehensions regarding a potential future border clash. Despite these tensions, the Indian Armed Forces remain vigilant and committed to protecting the nation's borders.