en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Untracked Weapons to Ukraine: A Pentagon Report Raises Concerns

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:29 pm EST
Untracked Weapons to Ukraine: A Pentagon Report Raises Concerns

In a recent Pentagon report, it was revealed that about 40,000 weapons shipped to Ukraine have not been adequately tracked by American defense officials and diplomats. These weapons, which include shoulder-fired missiles, kamikaze drones, and night-vision goggles, are valued at over $1 billion. This significant oversight has raised concerns about potential theft or smuggling.

Unaccounted Weapons and Their Journey

The weapons in question were initially sent to a U.S. military logistics hub in Poland. From there, they were forwarded to the front lines in Ukraine. Despite their sensitive nature and high risk of diversion, these items were not closely monitored. This lack of oversight has sparked debate among lawmakers in Congress, who are currently considering additional military aid to Kyiv.

The Scope of the Pentagon Report

The Pentagon’s inspector general, in its report sent to Congress, did not investigate whether any of these weapons had been diverted for illicit use, stating that such an investigation was beyond its scope. The report did, however, underline the importance of tracking to prevent theft or diversion. It also highlighted the challenges in maintaining complete accountability due to the changing inventory and the hostile environment in Ukraine.

Context of the Aid to Ukraine

The weapons represent a small fraction of the approximately $50 billion in military equipment the U.S. has sent to Ukraine since 2014, following Russia’s annexation of Crimea and incursions into the Donbas region. The majority of this aid was sent after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. This recent report, therefore, not only raises questions about the accountability of the aid provided to Ukraine, but also serves as a reminder of the ongoing turbulence and conflict in the region.

0
Politics Ukraine United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
4 mins ago
The Geopolitical Drama Behind Pakistan's Release of Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman
In a move that was watched around the world, Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman was released by Pakistan back to India, following the Balakot airstrike. Abhinandan, then a Wing Commander in the Indian Air Force, was captured by Pakistani forces after his aircraft was downed during a dogfight that followed India’s airstrikes in Balakot. These airstrikes
The Geopolitical Drama Behind Pakistan's Release of Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman
Hopes for Peace Amid Tensions: An Eye on Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election
8 mins ago
Hopes for Peace Amid Tensions: An Eye on Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election
Somalia's President Mohamud Engages in Crucial Dialogue with UN Secretary-General
10 mins ago
Somalia's President Mohamud Engages in Crucial Dialogue with UN Secretary-General
Poll Reveals Republican Voters Favor Stronger, Less Restricted Presidency
5 mins ago
Poll Reveals Republican Voters Favor Stronger, Less Restricted Presidency
Zambian Opposition Calls for Unity in the Fight Against Cholera
7 mins ago
Zambian Opposition Calls for Unity in the Fight Against Cholera
Donald Trump Attends Closing Arguments in New York Civil Fraud Trial
7 mins ago
Donald Trump Attends Closing Arguments in New York Civil Fraud Trial
Latest Headlines
World News
The Healthy Greens Dilemma: Risks and Recommendations
3 mins
The Healthy Greens Dilemma: Risks and Recommendations
The Geopolitical Drama Behind Pakistan's Release of Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman
4 mins
The Geopolitical Drama Behind Pakistan's Release of Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman
John Millman Bids Emotional Farewell to Tennis Career After Australian Open Qualifier Defeat
5 mins
John Millman Bids Emotional Farewell to Tennis Career After Australian Open Qualifier Defeat
Poll Reveals Republican Voters Favor Stronger, Less Restricted Presidency
5 mins
Poll Reveals Republican Voters Favor Stronger, Less Restricted Presidency
Juventus Advances to Coppa Italia Semi-Finals After Dominant Victory Over Frosinone
5 mins
Juventus Advances to Coppa Italia Semi-Finals After Dominant Victory Over Frosinone
Unraveling Lipid Metabolism: Key Cleavage Mechanism Uncovered by University of Tsukuba Researchers
6 mins
Unraveling Lipid Metabolism: Key Cleavage Mechanism Uncovered by University of Tsukuba Researchers
Zambian Opposition Calls for Unity in the Fight Against Cholera
7 mins
Zambian Opposition Calls for Unity in the Fight Against Cholera
Donald Trump Attends Closing Arguments in New York Civil Fraud Trial
7 mins
Donald Trump Attends Closing Arguments in New York Civil Fraud Trial
World Economic Forum in Davos Pivots Towards Hypothetical 'Disease X'
7 mins
World Economic Forum in Davos Pivots Towards Hypothetical 'Disease X'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app