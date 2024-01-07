UNSG’s Grim Report Points to Possible End of UN Involvement in Cyprus

United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres has painted a bleak picture of the disarray in the Cyprus negotiations in a recent draft report. The document, still in its preliminary stages, underlines the deepening divide between the Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, with little to no signs of improvement.

Diminishing Hope for Progress

The report reflects Guterres’s mounting frustration over the absence of positive indicators and the failure of both sides to endorse trust-building measures or facilitate intercommunal exchanges. These elements are deemed crucial for a sustainable peace. Simultaneously, the technical committees, created to foster cooperation, are floundering. Some have not convened for extended periods, while others are grappling with implementation delays.

A Deepening Divide

The situation is further aggravated by disputes over the opening of new crossing points, revealing an alarming lack of consensus. Meanwhile, mutual understanding concerning Pyla, an area of shared interest, is on shaky ground due to challenges in implementation and a surge in mistrust provoked by intrusions into the buffer zone.

UN Peacekeeping Force in the Balance

Given these concerns, Guterres has proposed extending the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (Unficyp) mandate for another year. However, he hinted that justifying its unending presence without a political resolution in sight is increasingly challenging. This sentiment emerges as Unficyp nears its 60th anniversary, underscoring the protracted nature of the conflict.

Muted Response from Greek Cypriots

The Greek Cypriot parties have been largely silent on the draft report. Those who have responded have conveyed disappointment and criticized the UNSG’s neutral position. The report’s implications suggest a dwindling UN hope for resolution. The appointment of a new envoy, Maria Holguin Cuellar, could be one of the UN’s final attempts to broker peace.

The UNSG’s observations subtly suggest that the persistent division and comfort with the status quo among majorities on both sides are the root causes for the lack of a settlement. The eventual failure of Cuellar’s mission could potentially mark the end of the UN’s involvement in the Cyprus issue, with the possible withdrawal of Unficyp.