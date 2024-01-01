Unsealed Documents Shed Light on Australia’s Decision to Join Iraq War

A trove of previously confidential documents providing new insight into the Australian government’s decision to participate in the Iraq War has been made public. These documents shed light on discussions and decision-making processes within the cabinet of then Prime Minister John Howard, marking a significant moment in Australia’s history.

Demands for Full Disclosure

Greens senator Nick McKim has criticized the partial release of the 2003 cabinet papers, calling for a complete disclosure of all documents related to the decision. Reacting to the fact that certain national security-related cabinet documents from the Iraq War era were not handed over to the National Archives for potential public release, McKim argued that the release barely scratches the surface of Australia’s decision to go to war.

High-Level Conversations

The released documents, however, reveal high-level conversations involving John Howard, US President George W. Bush, and UK Prime Minister Tony Blair prior to Australia joining the war. The documents demonstrate that the majority of government deliberations were made by an inner circle of ministers in the National Security Committee. The records also reveal discussions on other ongoing political issues, such as climate change and SARS, and security arrangements for President Bush’s visit.

Public Reaction and Legacy of Decision

Former defense minister Robert Hill insists that the federal cabinet was right to support the war, despite the decision leading to some of the largest protests in Australia since the Vietnam War. The public mood at the time, according to Hill, was mainly supportive. The released documents also show that Howard stressed the belief that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction and posed a risk to international security. This belief, along with the absence of a submission to cabinet, demonstrates the Howard government’s readiness to join the US-led invasion. The release of these documents has reignited criticism of the decision to enter the conflict at the US’s request.