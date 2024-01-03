en English
Politics

UNSC to Tackle Palestinian Issue and Middle East Crises: A Look at Global Developments

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
UNSC to Tackle Palestinian Issue and Middle East Crises: A Look at Global Developments

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has announced a high-level meeting on ‘The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question’, scheduled for January 23. The announcement was made by the permanent representative of France, Nicolas de Riviere, during a press conference. France currently holds the presidency of the UNSC for January. The meeting is set to attract various ministers, including those from Middle Eastern nations, signaling the gravity and urgency of the discussions.

France Elevates the Debate

This quarterly open debate is typically a routine affair, but France, under the leadership of Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna, has decided to elevate it to the ministerial level. This move underscores the deepening concern over the situation in the Middle East, particularly the Palestinian issue. Secretary-General António Guterres is also expected to brief during the session. The council may also convene additional meetings on this issue, depending on the developments in Israel and Gaza.

Addressing Broader Middle Eastern issues

Beyond the Palestinian topic, the UNSC is anticipated to hold meetings on other critical Middle Eastern issues, including Yemen and Syria. It is a clear indication that the international community is not turning a blind eye to the ongoing crises in these regions. The council’s agenda also includes issues from Europe, the Americas, Africa, and Asia, highlighting the global reach and responsibility of the UNSC.

International Developments

In other international news, the United States has called on an appeals court to reject former President Donald Trump’s claim of immunity in a case related to the 2020 election. A deadly attack at a holiday party in Mexico left 12 individuals dead, further exacerbating the country’s security concerns. Finally, a significant development in U.S.-Venezuelan relations saw the release of twenty-four Venezuelans in a prisoner swap, as reported by the Venezuelan opposition.

Politics United States
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

