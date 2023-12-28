en English
Palestine

UNSC Reflects on a Decade Since Euromaidan Amid Global Tensions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:14 am EST
Reflecting on the past decade since the Euromaidan protests, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) convened for a poignant meeting titled ’10 years of Euromaidan: Step into the abyss’. The event served as a platform to discuss the far-reaching implications and ongoing repercussions of the pivotal protests in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Military Aid and the Stance of Western Powers

In a separate development, the U.S. State Department announced a $250 million military aid package for Ukraine. This package, the last of its kind until Congress approves the Biden administration’s funding requests, includes air defense munitions, artillery ammunition, anti-armor munitions, and over 15 million rounds of ammunition. The Biden administration has approached Congress for a supplemental package of more than $60 billion in aid for Ukraine. However, the request is currently on hold as the lawmakers negotiate a compromise on border security and immigration policy.

A Shift in Objectives Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The Ukrainian military, after a failed summer counteroffensive, is bracing for 2024 amidst a lack of approval for the requested aid. In a significant shift in stance, the U.S. and the EU have moved away from their objective of a total victory of Ukraine over Russia. Instead, they are favoring a negotiated settlement, possibly ceding some territory to Moscow. President Joe Biden is pushing for a rapid resurrection of Ukraine’s own military industry and peace talks are now underway.

Palestinians Mourn Loss in Tulkarem

Parallelly, in Tulkarem, a city in the West Bank, hundreds of Palestinians gathered to mourn the loss of six individuals killed during an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) raid on a refugee camp. A local doctor provided insights into the circumstances surrounding the fatalities, lending a human face to the fallout of the conflict.

The statement ‘Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative’ underscores a commitment to unfiltered reporting and information dissemination. It is a call to readers to follow the unfolding stories on various social media platforms such as Odysee, Facebook, Telegram, and an unspecified platform denoted as ‘X’. The content encapsulates a wide range of topics from geopolitical tension between Russia and Western powers to American occupation of Afghanistan, and the displacement of Russian tactical nuclear weapons to the territory of Belarus.

Palestine Politics
