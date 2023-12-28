UNSC Reflects on a Decade Since Euromaidan Amid Global Tensions

Reflecting on the past decade since the Euromaidan protests, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) convened for a poignant meeting titled ’10 years of Euromaidan: Step into the abyss’. The event served as a platform to discuss the far-reaching implications and ongoing repercussions of the pivotal protests in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Military Aid and the Stance of Western Powers

In a separate development, the U.S. State Department announced a $250 million military aid package for Ukraine. This package, the last of its kind until Congress approves the Biden administration’s funding requests, includes air defense munitions, artillery ammunition, anti-armor munitions, and over 15 million rounds of ammunition. The Biden administration has approached Congress for a supplemental package of more than $60 billion in aid for Ukraine. However, the request is currently on hold as the lawmakers negotiate a compromise on border security and immigration policy.

A Shift in Objectives Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The Ukrainian military, after a failed summer counteroffensive, is bracing for 2024 amidst a lack of approval for the requested aid. In a significant shift in stance, the U.S. and the EU have moved away from their objective of a total victory of Ukraine over Russia. Instead, they are favoring a negotiated settlement, possibly ceding some territory to Moscow. President Joe Biden is pushing for a rapid resurrection of Ukraine’s own military industry and peace talks are now underway.

Palestinians Mourn Loss in Tulkarem

Parallelly, in Tulkarem, a city in the West Bank, hundreds of Palestinians gathered to mourn the loss of six individuals killed during an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) raid on a refugee camp. A local doctor provided insights into the circumstances surrounding the fatalities, lending a human face to the fallout of the conflict.

