UNSC on Kandahar Attack: Terrorism Is Unjustifiable Anywhere

A heinous terrorist attack in Kandahar, Afghanistan, drew widespread condemnation from the international community, including the United Nations Security Council, Pakistan, Japan, Turkey, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), and the US Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights. This collective denouncement emphasizes the urgent need to hold the perpetrators accountable and to address terrorism as a critical threat to global peace and security.

Unified Stance Against Terrorism

The attack, which has caused an undisclosed number of fatalities and injuries, was immediately condemned by the United Nations Security Council in a statement spearheaded by Japan. The Council underscored terrorism as one of the most severe threats to both Afghanistan’s and global peace, stressing the importance of bringing those responsible to justice. Concurrently, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the embassies of Japan and Turkey in Afghanistan echoed similar sentiments, highlighting terrorism as a mutual concern that necessitates collective action. Pakistan also extended condolences to the victims' families and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

International Calls for Accountability

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and Rina Amiri, the US Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights, have also voiced their demand for accountability for the attack claimed by Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP). UNAMA condemned the attack as abhorrent, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan, and called for an end to such acts in Afghanistan. Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, stated efforts against Daesh are ongoing, emphasizing their commitment to combatting terrorism.

Regional Impact and Responses

International relations analysts, including Tariq Farhadi, highlighted the long-term impact of 40 years of conflict in the region, which has fostered extremist groups sometimes used for strategic interests by countries. The current situation demands an intensified collaborative effort to address and dismantle the networks supporting terrorism. Despite the Islamic Emirate’s claims of action against Daesh, the discrepancy in casualty figures reported by official and local sources adds a layer of complexity to understanding the full impact of the attack.

This tragic event serves as a grim reminder of the persistent threat of terrorism in Afghanistan and beyond. It underscores the imperative for a unified international effort to combat terrorism and to support Afghanistan in its pursuit of peace and security. As the global community calls for accountability, the path forward requires resilience, cooperation, and a steadfast commitment to justice.