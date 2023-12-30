en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Afghanistan

UNSC Adopts Roadmap for Afghanistan’s Reintegration: A New Chapter Begins

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:33 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:20 pm EST
UNSC Adopts Roadmap for Afghanistan’s Reintegration: A New Chapter Begins

In a landmark development, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has adopted a resolution co-authored by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Japan. The resolution, designed to provide a roadmap for Afghanistan’s reintegration into the international community, emerged from an independent assessment of the country’s political, economic, and social landscape. This assessment comes in the wake of drastic changes within the nation following the Taliban’s takeover.

Afghanistan’s Reintegration: A Diplomatic Endeavor

The resolution affirms a commitment to Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, and it urges support for a peaceful, stable, and inclusive Afghanistan. It tasks the UN Secretary General with appointing a Special Envoy for Afghanistan and encourages member nations to heighten their international engagement. The resolution’s adoption was not without controversy, however, as Russia and China abstained from the vote.

The Road Ahead: Challenges and Opportunities

The UNSC resolution details a framework for engaging with Afghanistan’s de-facto government and calls on the Secretary-General to appoint a representative to liaise with the Islamic Emirate authorities, human and civil rights activists, and influential countries in the region. Yet, concerns have been raised about the ambiguity in the mechanism for pursuing outlined cases and potential interference with the duties of the UN Special Representative.

This resolution underscores the crucial importance of the Islamic Emirate adhering to global obligations, including those pertaining to women’s rights. It also highlights the need to address regional and global security concerns.

Regional and Global Implications

The resolution arrived following an independent assessment report issued in November. This report advocated for increased engagement with Afghanistan after the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021. The resolution urges UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to name a special envoy to advance the independent report’s recommendations, especially those concerning gender and human rights.

While 13 members of the Security Council voted in favor, Russia and China abstained. The decision by these two nations to abstain from voting underscores the complexities of the current Afghan geopolitical situation, the role of international actors, and the potential pathways towards Afghanistan’s reintegration. The abstention also hints at broader implications for regional stability and international relations, dynamics that are sure to influence the unfolding narrative of Afghanistan’s reintegration into the global community.

0
Afghanistan International Relations Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Taliban Criticizes UN's Plan to Appoint Special Envoy for Human Rights

By BNN Correspondents

Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior Expands, Analysts Stress Professionalism

By BNN Correspondents

Russia and China's UNSC Abstentions: Impact on International Relations

By BNN Correspondents

Binge-Worthy TV Shows of 2023: The Perfect End to the Year

By BNN Correspondents

Bermuda Minister Praises Third Sector Organizations for Holiday Charit ...
@Afghanistan · 5 hours
Bermuda Minister Praises Third Sector Organizations for Holiday Charit ...
heart comment 0
The Imperative for Values Education: A Call to Action

By Saboor Bayat

The Imperative for Values Education: A Call to Action
Delta Air Lines to Hire Fewer Pilots in 2024 as Industry Stabilizes

By BNN Correspondents

Delta Air Lines to Hire Fewer Pilots in 2024 as Industry Stabilizes
Retirement Confidence Among Americans Plummets: Navigating the Challenges

By Saboor Bayat

Retirement Confidence Among Americans Plummets: Navigating the Challenges
Pentagon Veterans Join Venture Capital Firms, Influencing Defense Spending

By BNN Correspondents

Pentagon Veterans Join Venture Capital Firms, Influencing Defense Spending
Latest Headlines
World News
Graves' Disease Linked to Bilateral Temporal Headaches: A Rare Medical Case Study
2 mins
Graves' Disease Linked to Bilateral Temporal Headaches: A Rare Medical Case Study
Study Unveils Negative Impact of Female Genital Mutilation on Sudanese Women
2 mins
Study Unveils Negative Impact of Female Genital Mutilation on Sudanese Women
The Silent Crisis: Chronic Illness and Healthcare Costs in Australia
2 mins
The Silent Crisis: Chronic Illness and Healthcare Costs in Australia
NFL Week 17: Blezow's Take on Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys
7 mins
NFL Week 17: Blezow's Take on Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys
2023 Orange Bowl: Florida State and Georgia Clash in Miami
8 mins
2023 Orange Bowl: Florida State and Georgia Clash in Miami
2023 Orange Bowl Preview: Florida State vs. Georgia
8 mins
2023 Orange Bowl Preview: Florida State vs. Georgia
Gaza's Desperate Battle Against Hunger: A Tale of Mothers and Malnutrition
11 mins
Gaza's Desperate Battle Against Hunger: A Tale of Mothers and Malnutrition
Gary Neville Critiques Manchester United's Inconsistency after Nottingham Forest Defeat
11 mins
Gary Neville Critiques Manchester United's Inconsistency after Nottingham Forest Defeat
Florida Governor DeSantis Indicates Willingness to Pardon Trump, Sparks GOP Debate
13 mins
Florida Governor DeSantis Indicates Willingness to Pardon Trump, Sparks GOP Debate
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
3 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
4 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
6 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
7 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
8 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
8 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
8 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
9 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
9 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app