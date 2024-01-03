Unruly Behavior Persists in Australian Parliament under PM Albanese

The Australian Parliament has not seen a marked improvement in the conduct of its members during question time under the new leadership of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Since his election, a staggering 118 federal MPs have been ejected for unruly behavior. This figure highlights a concerning trend in the Parliament, one that questions the effectiveness of the current leadership in maintaining decorum and respectful conduct.

Partisan Trend in Ejections

What stands out in the data on ejections is an undeniable partisan trend. A whopping 83% of those removed from parliamentary question time belong to the opposition. Topping the list with 15 ejections each are Coalition spokesman for social services Michael Sukkar and Liberal backbencher Tony Pasin. Other frequent ejections include Coalition backbenchers Henry Pike and Garth Hamilton, and frontbenchers like Ted O’Brien and Deputy Opposition Leader Sussan Ley, with nine, seven, and six ejections respectively.

Delayed Commission to Police Standards

Despite the Labor Party’s commitment to introduce an independent commission to oversee parliamentary standards, the implementation of such a body has been postponed until at least October. This delay is causing discontent among crossbenchers who were looking forward to the establishment of the commission as a means to address misconduct within the Parliament. The commission, if established, would serve as a body to police the behavior of elected representatives and ensure adherence to accepted standards of conduct.

Implications for the Future

The delay in establishing the independent commission and the persistent unruly behavior during parliamentary question time are indicators of a larger issue within the Australian Parliament. It points to a need for stronger measures to enforce respectful conduct and decorum among MPs. The leadership, notably Prime Minister Albanese, must address these issues promptly to ensure a conducive environment for productive debate and discussion. The current state of affairs not only hampers the effective functioning of the Parliament but also undermines the trust of the Australian public in their elected representatives.