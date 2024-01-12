en English
Oceania

Unrest in Papua New Guinea and Cultural Backlash in Buenos Aires

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:19 pm EST
Unrest in Papua New Guinea and Cultural Backlash in Buenos Aires

In the heartlands of Papua New Guinea, the echoes of discontent have burst into a cacophony of riots. Amidst this unrest, the death toll has climbed to a somber 15. The spark that lit this explosive situation was a pay dispute that swiftly escalated into widespread lawlessness, resulting in extensive damage to shops and banking services. The situation remains tense in the country’s two largest cities, Port Moresby and Lae, as the authorities wrestle to restore order. The government, led by Prime Minister James Marape, has acknowledged the pay shortfall as an administrative error and pledged immediate rectification. Despite the assurance, the city’s pulse continues to thrum with apprehension.

Government Response

In response to the escalating chaos, the Prime Minister called for a 14-day state of emergency, suspended the chief of police and top bureaucrats, and mobilized over 1,000 soldiers to quell the disorder. The Prime Minister urged protesting police officers to return to duty and assured them that their grievances were being addressed. However, the local US embassy has issued warnings of potential further unrest, reflecting international concern over the volatile situation.

International Reactions

The international community, including the United States embassy and Australian Prime Minister, has expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions. Appeals for calm have been issued, highlighting the global watchful eyes on Papua New Guinea. Chinese-owned businesses, in particular, bore the brunt of the violence, with several Chinese nationals reporting injuries. This has added another layer of complexity to the crisis, as it opens questions about international relations and the potential implications.

Protests in Buenos Aires

Meanwhile, thousands of miles away in Buenos Aires, Argentina, a symphony of voices rings out in the city’s streets. A vibrant collective of cultural figures, including actors, musicians, and writers, have risen in protest against the anticipated budget cuts and policy changes proposed by newly elected President Javier Milei. The protesters, champions of freedom and opponents of censorship, perceive the proposed government actions as a direct threat to these principles. This cultural outcry underscores the universal struggle for freedom of expression and the fear of government overreach.

author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

