Unrest in Cyprus Government Following Cabinet Reshuffle

In an unexpected development, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides has announced a partial reshuffle of his cabinet, replacing four key ministers and the deputy minister of innovation, research, and digital policy. The ministers replaced in this reshuffle include Michalis Giorgallas (Defense), Anna Koukkides-Procopiou (Justice and Public Order), Petros Xenofontos (Agriculture), and Popi Kanari (Health).

Reactions to the Reshuffle

The reshuffle, which comes after ten months of service, has been met with significant discontent among the outgoing ministers. Giorgallas, the outgoing Defense Minister, expressed pride in his work and adherence to his values. Koukkides-Procopiou, from the Ministry of Justice and Public Order, highlighted her ministry’s achievements, including initiating or implementing 70% of the programmatic announcements for the five-year term within 2023. Xenofontos, from the Ministry of Agriculture, spoke of his dedication to resolving issues for the benefit of Cypriot farmers. Kanari, the outgoing Health Minister, detailed the progress in implementing actions from the President’s Governance Program.

Resignation of the Deputy Minister

Philippos Hadjizacharias, the Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation, and Digital Policy, also resigned, citing ‘dignity’ and maintaining a positive relationship with the President. He praised his ministry’s staff and asked for support for his successor, Nikodemos Damianou.

Impact of the Reshuffle

The reshuffle has sparked a range of reactions, with two of the replaced ministers avoiding any reference to President Christodoulides in their final statements. The reshuffle was prompted by the president’s consideration of changes to the cabinet, and the new ministers were tasked with speeding up the human-centered pre-election program in all sectors. The replacement of the defense minister came as a surprise, while the previous justice minister had faced public criticism. The former health minister was involved in a public dispute, and the ex-agriculture minister was held responsible for a bungled contract for roadworks in a national park.

In preparation for Cyprus’ presidency of the European Union in 2026, a new deputy minister of European affairs was named. President Christodoulides urged the newly appointed officials to focus on their responsibilities, work diligently, and not expect immediate rewards.