Ghana

Unrest in Bimbilla: Supporters of Candidate Alhaji Nuhu Zaruk Protest Vetting Exclusion

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:08 am EST
Unrest in Bimbilla: Supporters of Candidate Alhaji Nuhu Zaruk Protest Vetting Exclusion

An unsettling wave of unrest has swept across the Bimbilla constituency as supporters of parliamentary aspirant, Alhaji Nuhu Zaruk, engaged in acts of vandalism following the removal of their candidate’s name from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) vetting list. The severity of the protest compelled military intervention, underscoring the gravity of the situation and casting a shadow over the upcoming vetting process.

The Spark Ignites

On the evening of January 2, 2024, the NPP office transformed into a battleground. Disgruntled supporters of Alhaji Nuhu Zaruk, a hopeful in the NPP parliamentary primaries, congregated at the office demanding clarity on the unexpected omission of Zaruk’s name from the vetting list. The situation escalated rapidly, with the crowd resorting to burning tires and hurling stones, turning the office into a scene of chaos and destruction.

Threats and Tensions

The supporters’ actions were not without a clear, albeit disturbing, message. They threatened to set the party office ablaze if their candidate’s candidacy was not restored. This threat posed a significant danger to the office, its occupants, and represented a drastic deviation from democratic norms. The threat echoed through the constituency, raising tensions and inciting alarm.

Military Intervention and Community Reaction

The gravity of the protest necessitated the intervention of the military to restore order and disperse the crowd. Their presence was a stark reminder of the extent of the unrest. Meanwhile, members of the community voiced their desire for a fair competition. They questioned the incumbent Member of Parliament’s decision to abstain from the contest and called for transparency and fair play in the vetting process. Despite the turmoil, they affirmed their commitment to support the victor, but insisted on an explanation for Zaruk’s exclusion ahead of the vetting process.

As the regional vetting of parliamentary hopefuls is set to commence today, the aftermath of this incident hangs heavily over the proceedings. The confrontation has exposed the taut nerves and high stakes involved in the selection process, casting a pall over the democratic process.

Ghana Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

