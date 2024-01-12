en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Unraveling Trump’s Claim: A War-Free Presidency?

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:19 am EST
Unraveling Trump’s Claim: A War-Free Presidency?

In an intriguing recent declaration, former US President Donald Trump stated that he was the only President in the last 72 years who did not involve the United States in wars. The assertion refers to Trump’s term from January 20, 2017, to January 20, 2021, suggesting that during this time, the US did not initiate or enter any new armed conflicts. This statement offers a glance into Trump’s foreign policy approach, setting it apart from those of his successors, dating back to the post-World War II era. The claim, however, invites scrutiny in terms of its veracity, given the historical military involvements of the United States, and the specific military decisions taken during Trump’s presidency.

Trump’s Claim Under the Microscope

The assertion made by Donald Trump, that no new wars were initiated under his presidency, is a significant claim and one that warrants a closer examination. The former President’s tenure featured a number of military engagements, leading to questions about the accuracy of his statement. It is imperative to investigate the specific actions and decisions made during his term in relation to conflicts and engagements around the globe.

Unraveling the Reality: Conflicts and Military Actions

Contrary to Trump’s assertion, his presidency witnessed several conflicts and military actions. This included the wars in Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan, and Iraq. In addition, his term saw bombing campaigns, arms deals, and other foreign policy decisions that had profound consequences. These instances challenge the veracity of Trump’s claim, indicating that his tenure was not devoid of military engagement, contrary to what his statement might suggest.

Decoding the Consequences of Foreign Policy Decisions

It is crucial to note that the decisions made during Trump’s presidency had substantial implications. The consequences of his foreign policy decisions, particularly those involving military actions and conflicts, were significant and far-reaching. The impact of these decisions continues to reverberate, with ongoing debates about US involvement in international conflicts and its role on the global stage. Therefore, the claim that there were no new wars under Trump’s presidency is not entirely accurate, given the evidence of conflicts and military actions during his term.

0
Politics United States War
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
John Mearsheimer's Insight Into Russia's Power Dynamics and the Ukraine Situation
In a world where power dynamics are rapidly shifting, the voice of John Mearsheimer, a renowned figure in American political science, offers a deeply realistic perspective. Mearsheimer’s view on the unfolding Ukraine situation and its ensuing implications on the international stage is a testament to his keen understanding of global politics. Mearsheimer’s Realist Perspective Mearsheimer,
John Mearsheimer's Insight Into Russia's Power Dynamics and the Ukraine Situation
Pitkin County Democrats Rally for Women's Rights: A Call for Political Engagement and Solidarity
9 mins ago
Pitkin County Democrats Rally for Women's Rights: A Call for Political Engagement and Solidarity
Christabel Adomako Kye Declares Intent to Run for NDP Flagbearer
9 mins ago
Christabel Adomako Kye Declares Intent to Run for NDP Flagbearer
High-Profile Visits and Policy Reversals Amid Zimbabwe's Socio-Economic Challenges
4 mins ago
High-Profile Visits and Policy Reversals Amid Zimbabwe's Socio-Economic Challenges
Telangana Government's District Reorganization Plan Under Review Amidst Criticism
6 mins ago
Telangana Government's District Reorganization Plan Under Review Amidst Criticism
Tens of Thousands Protest in Poland Against Government's Media Changes and Minister Imprisonment
7 mins ago
Tens of Thousands Protest in Poland Against Government's Media Changes and Minister Imprisonment
Latest Headlines
World News
Thunder's Record-Breaking Rout of Trail Blazers: A Shift in NBA Western Dynamics?
2 mins
Thunder's Record-Breaking Rout of Trail Blazers: A Shift in NBA Western Dynamics?
John Mearsheimer's Insight Into Russia's Power Dynamics and the Ukraine Situation
2 mins
John Mearsheimer's Insight Into Russia's Power Dynamics and the Ukraine Situation
Nottingham Woman's Tragic End Sparks Inquest into Mental Health Services
2 mins
Nottingham Woman's Tragic End Sparks Inquest into Mental Health Services
Genetic Study Unearths 369 SNPs Linked to Insulin Resistance
2 mins
Genetic Study Unearths 369 SNPs Linked to Insulin Resistance
Engineered Nanoparticles: The Potential Revolution in Treating Cardiovascular Disease and Cancer
4 mins
Engineered Nanoparticles: The Potential Revolution in Treating Cardiovascular Disease and Cancer
Raw Sewage Leak into Johannesburg River Underlines South Africa's Water Infrastructure Woes
4 mins
Raw Sewage Leak into Johannesburg River Underlines South Africa's Water Infrastructure Woes
Father's Fight against Terminal Cancer: A Quest for Lasting Memories
4 mins
Father's Fight against Terminal Cancer: A Quest for Lasting Memories
High-Profile Visits and Policy Reversals Amid Zimbabwe's Socio-Economic Challenges
4 mins
High-Profile Visits and Policy Reversals Amid Zimbabwe's Socio-Economic Challenges
Telangana Government's District Reorganization Plan Under Review Amidst Criticism
6 mins
Telangana Government's District Reorganization Plan Under Review Amidst Criticism
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app