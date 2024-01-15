en English
Politics

Unraveling the Complexities of the Housing Crisis in England and the Netherlands

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:36 am EST
Unraveling the Complexities of the Housing Crisis in England and the Netherlands

England finds itself in the throes of a pervasive housing crisis, particularly pronounced in London and the surrounding areas. Here, both rents and house prices have soared, underscoring the dire need for effective solutions. The complexity of this issue lies in the multifaceted challenges it presents: increasing construction capacity in densely populated regions, the tension between YIMBYs and NIMBYs, and the political dynamics underlying housing policies.

The Struggle of Local Councils

In a bid to alleviate the housing crunch, local councils are stepping up to the plate. Take Southampton, for instance, where the new council leader has pledged to repair the city’s ‘broken housing market.’ Over 7,000 residents sit on the waiting list for affordable housing. In response, the council aims to provide at least 8,000 affordable homes by 2040. However, the waiting times can be daunting, ranging from one year and four months to over 11 years. As of March 2023, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities reported that the city had 522 unoccupied council dwellings.

The Dutch Approach

Across the North Sea, the Netherlands grapples with a similar housing strain. The Dutch senate is set to debate a ‘spreading law’ over two days, which aims to distribute refugee accommodation more evenly across the nation. The proposed legislation stipulates that all local authorities, based on their size and financial situation, provide some form of refugee accommodation. This move comes at a time when many councils are either unable or unwilling to provide aid. The lower house of parliament gave a narrow nod of approval to the plan last year, but the general election has since left no majority in favour.

The Unsettling Limbo

At present, the Netherlands has 94 regular refugee centres with 33,000 beds and 230 emergency centres with 30,000 beds. However, an alarming number of asylum seekers find themselves in a disconcerting limbo. Of the 64,000 asylum seekers entitled to state-provided accommodation, 16,000 should have transitioned out of refugee housing with their residency permits. Yet, the housing crisis persists, leaving them precariously perched between a past they’ve fled and a future they’re yet to secure.

Politics Society United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

