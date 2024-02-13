Unraveling Nigeria: The Devastating Impact of Ethnic Favoritism

The Unraveling Fabric of Nigeria: Ethnic Favoritism and Its Devastating Impact

The Crisis Beneath the Surface

Nigeria, once a beacon of hope and prosperity in Africa, is now grappling with an unprecedented crisis. Rising living costs, widespread hunger, escalating insecurity, and a troubling trend of ethnic favoritism in governance have led to a shocking phenomenon - Nigerians selling each other. The roots of this crisis can be traced back to the country's independence, where the seeds of ethnic bias were sown, slowly eroding the fabric of Nigerian society.

A History of Ethnic Favoritism

Successive administrations since independence have perpetuated a pattern of ethnic favoritism in key leadership appointments. Despite promises of meritocracy and fair governance, the sad reality is that competence and merit often take a backseat to ethnic affiliations. This has resulted in a stark socio-economic disparity, with certain ethnic groups monopolizing power and resources, while others are left to languish in poverty and despair.

"The current administration is seen as continuing this trend, with disproportionate appointments of individuals from President Buhari's Fulani Muslim Northern ethnic group," says Adewale Kuti, a political analyst based in Lagos.

The Consequences of Political Favoritism

The consequences of this ethnic favoritism are far-reaching and devastating. Public trust in the government is at an all-time low, with many Nigerians feeling marginalized and disillusioned. This has led to a breakdown in social cohesion and a rise in ethnic tensions, threatening the very stability of the nation.

Moreover, the focus on ethnic favoritism has come at the expense of addressing pressing issues such as hunger and insecurity. According to the World Food Programme, over 15 million Nigerians are currently facing food insecurity, while the escalating violence by extremist groups has led to the displacement of millions more.

Urgent Need for a Shift Towards Meritocracy

The situation in Nigeria is dire, but it is not irreversible. There is an urgent need for a shift towards meritocracy, transparency, and inclusivity in leadership appointments. This will not only address the systemic issues that have led to the current crisis but also pave the way for a brighter future for all Nigerians.

As we stand on the precipice of an uncertain future, it is time for the Nigerian government to take a hard look at its policies and priorities. The nation's stability and prosperity depend on it.

Only by breaking free from the shackles of ethnic favoritism and embracing a culture of meritocracy can Nigeria hope to heal its wounds and reclaim its rightful place as a leader in Africa.