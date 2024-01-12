Unraveling Corruption in West Bengal: ED Raids TMC Leaders

In an escalating probe into alleged recruitment irregularities in West Bengal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of India initiated raids at the residences of key Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, including minister Sujit Bose, MLA Tapas Ray, and former chairman of the North Dumdum Municipality, Subodh Chakravorty. The investigations, which began at dawn on Friday, were marked by the presence of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for the protection of ED officials, in response to a prior attack.

Unveiling the Scandal

The ED’s investigation into alleged irregularities in civic body recruitment has led to the unraveling of a complex web of corruption involving prominent political figures. The raids are part of a broader probe involving the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), linked to a larger scandal involving bribery in the West Bengal school education department. The ED’s trail began with the arrest of a Kolkata-based builder, leading to the discovery of tampered OMR sheets of candidates for various posts in several municipalities.

Probing the Powerhouses

Sujit Bose, the West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Minister, found his ancestral home, current residence, and office under the lens of the ED. His son, Samudra Bose, assured cooperation with the investigation. Simultaneously, TMC MLA Tapas Ray maintained his innocence and expressed distress over the inconvenience caused to his family due to the raid. Subodh Chakravorty, the ex-chairman of North Dumdum Municipality, also faced an extended search at his residence. The investigation alleges that about 1,500 individuals were illicitly recruited for monetary gains by various civic bodies in the state between 2014 and 2018.

Political Ripples

The raids have sparked a political furor in the state. Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, suggested that TMC leaders implicated in corruption should brace themselves for possible arrests. On the other hand, TMC minister Shashi Panja decried the raids as political vendetta by the BJP, with the shadow of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections looming large. The ED’s plans for conducting these raids were reportedly formulated following a meeting with ED in-charge director Rahul Navin in Kolkata.