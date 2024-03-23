The March 15-17 presidential election in Russia has been labelled as the most rigged in the country's modern history, with a comprehensive analysis by election experts, observers, and media outlets revealing staggering figures of vote manipulation. Estimates suggest that between 22 to 31.6 million votes were rigged, a figure that could rise to 40 million when including online votes and coerced voting in occupied Ukrainian territories. This fraudulent activity aimed to secure President Vladimir Putin's landslide victory, employing tactics such as ballot stuffing, intimidation, and the systematic exclusion of significant competitors.

Evidence of Electoral Fraud

Key evidence supporting claims of electoral malfeasance includes video footage from polling stations and mathematical analysis of election data. Notably, Russian political analyst Dmitry Oreshkin and election expert Sergei Shpilkin have highlighted the abnormal distribution of votes, characterized by a 'comet tail' pattern indicating ballot stuffing and other forms of rigging. Independent Russian publication Meduza and election expert Ivan Shukshin further corroborate these findings, presenting a grim picture of the electoral integrity in Russia's 2024 presidential race.

Historical Context and Comparison

Compared to previous elections, the scale of vote rigging in 2024 has shattered records. The 2020 constitutional amendment vote and the 2021 parliamentary elections also faced allegations of fraud but paled in comparison to the recent presidential election. Analysis by experts like Alexander Kireyev and Sergei Shpilkin suggests a troubling trend of escalating electoral manipulation under Putin's regime, culminating in the 2024 election's unprecedented levels of fraud.

Voter Intimidation and Global Implications

The blatant rigging tactics employed, including voter intimidation and the forced participation of state employees, reflect a broader strategy to cement Putin's authoritarian rule. The international community has expressed concern over the implications of such widespread electoral fraud, questioning the legitimacy of Putin's presidency and its impact on global democratic norms. Furthermore, the conduct of sham elections in occupied Ukrainian territories underscores the Kremlin's disregard for international law and sovereignty.

This expose of electoral fraud in Russia's 2024 presidential election raises serious questions about the future of democracy in the country and the international response to such blatant disregard for electoral integrity. As analysts and observers continue to unpack the full extent of this manipulation, the world watches closely to see how these revelations will affect Russia's standing on the global stage and the domestic repercussions for Putin's regime.