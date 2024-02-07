Unprecedented Turnout for Awami League's Women's Reserved Seats Nomination Forms

In a significant political development in Bangladesh, the Awami League has witnessed an unprecedented turnout in the sale of nomination forms for reserved seats for women in the country's 12th Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament), with a total of 1,332 forms sold over two days. The sale commenced on Tuesday, generating a substantial revenue of Tk 6.66 crore (approximately 66.6 million Bangladeshi taka).

Staggering Sale Figures

The robust sale of nomination forms was distributed over two days, with 810 forms sold on the first day and 522 on the subsequent day. This announcement was made by AL office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua at the party's central office. The nomination forms are being sold at the Awami League's central office and sales are scheduled to continue until the following day.

Distribution Across Divisions

The sale distribution across different divisions presented a diverse picture: Dhaka led the way with 167 nominations, followed by Chattogram with 78, and smaller numbers in other divisions such as Sylhet, Rangpur, Barishal, Khulna, Rajshahi, and Mymensingh.

AL Authority to Appoint MPs

In a noteworthy political maneuver, 62 independent Members of Parliament have authorized the AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to select candidates for the reserved seats on their behalf. Consequently, the Awami League holds the authority to appoint 48 Members of Parliament to these seats, while the Jatiyo Party will designate two.

This event demonstrates the Awami League's influence and the important role women play in Bangladesh's political landscape. The sale of nomination forms for reserved seats for women is a testament to the party's commitment to fostering female leadership in the nation's political arena.