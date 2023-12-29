en English
Unprecedented Suspension of Opposition Members in Indian Parliament Raises Concerns

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:58 pm EST
Unprecedented Suspension of Opposition Members in Indian Parliament Raises Concerns

In an unprecedented move, the Speaker of Lok Sabha, Om Birla, has suspended 141 opposition members from both the lower and upper houses of the Indian Parliament. The suspension, executed on December 18-19, stemmed from the lawmakers’ inability to condemn a severe security breach that occurred within the Parliament building on December 13.

Parliament Breach and Consequences

On the day of the breach, two individuals jumped from the press gallery into the chamber of the Parliament, releasing gas canisters to express their protest against the government’s perceived inaction regarding rising inflation, unemployment, and ethnic violence in Manipur. Intriguingly, a parliamentarian from the ruling party facilitated this dramatic protest. Despite the ruling party’s involvement in the incident, only members of the opposition faced suspensions.

Comparisons and Criticisms

The mass suspension has drawn parallels with the actions of Sooroojdev Phokeer, the Mauritian Speaker of the House, renowned for his tendency to expel opposition members. However, unlike Phokeer, Birla is often appreciated for his calm demeanor and impartial conduct during debates. Critics like Vijay Prasad have labeled the mass suspension as a ‘suffocation of democracy,’ particularly against the backdrop of increasing attacks on press freedom.

Attacks on Press Freedom

The Indian government stands accused of conducting raids on news outlets critical of its policies, detaining journalists, and weaponizing laws on terrorism and sedition to intimidate the media. Reports even suggest the use of advanced technology like Pegasus to spy on reporters. This grim situation regarding press freedom and democracy is described as equally dire in neighboring Pakistan.

The Future of Indian Democracy

The event marks the first mass suspension in the history of India’s parliamentary democracy. As the opposition benches in the Lok Sabha thin out, concerns about the state of India’s parliamentary democracy intensify. With this move, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been accused of suppressing dissent and rushing crucial legislation without adequate debate. The unfolding situation calls for a closer examination of the state of Indian democracy and its implications on the future of the nation.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

