Unprecedented Surge in Illegal Immigration: A National Security Concern?

The U.S.-Mexico border has become a hotbed of controversy due to an unprecedented surge in illegal immigration, raising questions about President Joe Biden's policies since he assumed office. This issue is characterized by the extraordinary number of individuals entering the U.S. illegally and surrendering to border agents, an increase in apprehended individuals on American terror watchlists, and growing concerns about 'got-aways,' those who evade capture after crossing the border.

Unprecedented Influx of Illegal Immigrants

There has been a significant increase in the number of individuals entering the U.S. illegally, attributed to the policies implemented by President Biden, leading to a record number of individuals surrendering to border agents. Furthermore, there are reports of an increasing number of individuals on American terror watchlists being apprehended at the border, raising concerns about potential security threats.

A letter, dated January 17th, 2024, signed by 10 retired FBI officials and counterintelligence experts warns of a 'soft invasion' facilitated by the Biden administration's border policies. The letter emphasizes the unprecedented influx of military-aged men from countries or regions not friendly to the United States, highlighting potential dangers posed by the presence of these individuals within the country's borders.

Demographic Shift and Security Concerns

The letter underscores the demographic shift in illegal immigrants, particularly the increase in young men traveling alone with questionable motivations. It draws attention to the substantial number of illegal immigrants who have entered the country, including those originating from regions with active terrorist groups. The former FBI officials urged Congress to secure the borders and ensure the identification and removal of those already in the country illegally.

Reports corroborate the letter's content, indicating that over 10 million illegal immigrants have entered the U.S. since President Biden took office, with an estimated 1.7 million 'got-aways' never apprehended. This demographic shift, particularly the increase in single adult males from hostile nations, has raised concerns about potential security implications and risks associated with the open border.

Need for Proactive Measures

The former FBI officials' assessment underscores the gravity of the situation and the need for proactive and aggressive measures to secure the southern border. The letter serves as a stark warning about the national security implications of the current border policies and the imperative of addressing the vulnerabilities exploited by the influx of illegal immigrants.

In response, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin highlighted the sobering assessment as a clear and present danger to America. The letter's content underscores the urgent need to secure the borders and address the potential risks posed by the influx of individuals from hostile nations and regions.