Across Georgia, a significant public movement is underway, demanding the unconditional release of former President Mikheil Saakashvili, amidst growing concerns over his health and calls from international figures for his transfer to a medical facility abroad. Sofo Japaridze, Saakashvili's personal representative, has highlighted the widespread support and active participation in a signature campaign, emphasizing the people's desire to see Saakashvili freed and the country's direction steered towards Western integration.

Grassroots Mobilization for Saakashvili

In an unprecedented display of solidarity, Georgians are gathering in large numbers, queuing at various locations to sign petitions demanding Saakashvili's release. This movement reflects not only support for the former president but also a collective yearning for Georgia's accelerated path towards European integration. The signature campaign, as reported by Japaridze, is witnessing remarkable participation, underscoring the societal push for political change and adherence to democratic principles.

International Advocacy and Health Concerns

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been vocal in urging the Georgian authorities to allow Saakashvili's transfer to a medical facility abroad, highlighting the serious nature of his health conditions. Saakashvili's health has reportedly deteriorated significantly during his imprisonment, with allegations of poisoning and multiple hunger strikes bringing his situation to international attention. Despite Georgian officials releasing videos to downplay concerns about Saakashvili's health, the call for his release and appropriate medical care abroad continues to gain traction, both domestically and internationally.

Implications for Georgia's Future

The widespread mobilization and international advocacy for Saakashvili's release signal a critical juncture for Georgia. This movement not only highlights concerns over human rights and political freedoms but also raises questions about Georgia's commitment to Western values and its prospective integration into the European family. As the campaign for Saakashvili's release gains momentum, it underscores the societal and international pressures facing Georgia, compelling it to reassess its political trajectory and adherence to democratic norms.