Unprecedented Petition to Revoke Hungary’s EU Voting Rights Gathers Pace

In an unprecedented initiative, a petition to revoke Hungary’s voting rights in the European Council is gaining momentum in the European Parliament. The petition was launched on January 9, 2024, by Petri Sarvamaa, a senior member of the EU parliament. Sarvamaa’s concerns spring from Hungary’s perceived erosion of the rule of law and its notable hindrance to EU consensus.

Hungary’s Pro-Russian Stance

The Hungarian government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has shown a pro-Russian stance, which has been a source of contention within the EU. This came to a head when Hungary blocked a significant EU financial package intended for Ukraine. This action, coupled with Hungary’s consistent resistance to sanctions against Russia, has triggered considerable concern among other EU members.

The Petition’s Progress

Within a short span, Sarvamaa’s petition has garnered 120 signatures, indicating a wide base of support. These signatures represent parliament members from a diverse range of political affiliations and countries. The petition’s popularity will soon be assessed in the wider parliament. If pursued, the revocation of Hungary’s voting rights would necessitate a majority decision in the European Council, marking a first in EU history.

Upholding EU Values

In a formal letter addressed to the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, the signatories emphasized the necessity of this action to uphold EU values. They argued that Hungary’s actions have undermined the rule of law and disrupted the decision-making process. The letter clearly displays a resolve within the Parliament to launch disciplinary steps against Hungary, invoking Article 7(2) of the Treaty on the European Union, which allows for the suspension of certain rights of a member state that habitually violates EU values.

The next step lies in the hands of the wider Parliament and the European Council. The outcome of this unprecedented move will not only determine Hungary’s standing within the EU but also set a precedent for future instances of member states straying from EU values.