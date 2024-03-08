Unpaid Salaries Crisis Hits Nelson Mandela Bay Hospital Guards Amid Department Debt

Dozens of security guards stationed at hospitals and clinics in Nelson Mandela Bay are embroiled in a financial dilemma, with their January salaries still pending due to an ongoing dispute between their former employer, Xhobani Security Services, and the provincial Department of Health. The root of the issue lies in the department's outstanding debt of R3 million to Xhobani, which has resulted in a stalemate affecting the livelihoods of numerous guards. This scenario unfolded as Xhobani terminated its contract with the department in February, citing an inability to continue operations without due payments.

Background of the Dispute

The conflict traces back to when Xhobani Security Services decided to end its contract with the Department of Health a month early, due to financial constraints. Despite a brief protest from some guards, many returned to work under a new month-to-month contract with Tekhu Security Services. While Xhobani managed to settle outstanding wages for guards at Uitenhage Provincial Hospital, several others at different clinics remain unpaid. The selective payment has sparked discontent among the security personnel, with calls for equitable treatment and immediate resolution.

Stakeholder Responses

Carl Lonn, the general manager of Xhobani Security Services, asserted the company's readiness to resolve the matter, pending the health department's payment. On the other side, the health department's spokesperson, Sizwe Kupelo, attributed the impasse to Xhobani's decision to withdraw from the contract, insisting that the department had fulfilled its financial obligations up to December 2023. The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) has pointed fingers at the department for financial mismanagement, exacerbating the plight of the security guards.

Implications and Ongoing Challenges

This standoff highlights the broader issues of contractual adherence and financial management within public departments, affecting not only the immediate parties but also the security and well-being of hospital staff and patients. The situation remains tense, with the affected guards and Xhobani awaiting a decisive action from the Department of Health to clear the outstanding payments. The resolution of this conflict will not only address the immediate financial distress of the guards but also set a precedent for handling similar disputes in the future.