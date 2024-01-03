Unpaid Overtime Dispute Resolved: Jamaica Police Federation and Constabulary Force Reach Agreement

The longstanding dispute over unpaid overtime between the Jamaica Police Federation and the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) high command has finally been settled. Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson confirmed that all overdue payments have been made to the rank and file members of the JCF, putting an end to an issue that had escalated to the point of legal action.

Resolution of a Long-Standing Dispute

The Police Federation had sued the Government over billions of dollars in outstanding payments, leading to a court order in June 2022. The court mandated the establishment of a new system to accurately track overtime hours by March 31, 2023. Despite this mandate, there were significant delays in implementing the system and making the payments, a situation that drew criticism from both the Opposition and Police Federation Chairman, Corporal Rohan James.

Reinstatement of Police Federation Chairman

James, who had been interdicted and faced disciplinary action over remarks made at a funeral service, has been reinstated as chairman following a Supreme Court ruling. His reinstatement marks a significant step towards rebuilding trust between the rank and file members of the JCF and the high command.

Looking Forward to a Productive Year

In his annual devotion service, General Anderson delivered a morale-boosting address, praising the force for their outstanding work in the past year and charging them to raise the bar in 2024. He emphasized the need for continued dedication and high-quality service to the Jamaican public and expressed his satisfaction with the increasing trust and reliance that citizens have placed on the JCF. General Anderson urged members to strive for excellence in their roles as police officers, contributing to a better force and, consequently, a better Jamaica.