Unpacking the EU Leadership Selection Process: The Case of Klaus Iohannis

In the grand political theatre of the European Union (EU), the selection of leaders for top positions is a complex, often opaque process. The stakes are high, and the process is marked with speculation, negotiation, and, at times, controversy. The recent discussions surrounding Romanian President Klaus Iohannis’s potential candidacy for a major EU role have brought this process back into sharp focus.

Selecting the Top Brass of the EU

The process of selecting leaders for the five key positions within the EU institutions – the President of the European Commission, the Council, the EU Parliament, the High Representative for Foreign Policy, and the Governor of the Central European Bank – occurs every five years after the European elections. This selection process, often compared to a high-stakes game of chess, is influenced by several factors, including political group representation, geographic and gender balance, and the interplay between the European Parliament and member state governments.

Iohannis and the EU Leadership

Despite the buzz surrounding his potential candidacy, Klaus Iohannis appears to have little institutional or political support for these top roles. His disadvantages include being from Eastern Europe, lacking support in major capitals, and not speaking French. This lack of support highlights the intricate dynamics and power distribution within the EU.

EU Power Negotiations and NATO

The EU leadership selection process also has implications beyond its borders, influencing the selection of the NATO Secretary-General. Iohannis is not seen as a viable candidate for this role either, as NATO traditionally chooses its civilian leader from former foreign or defense ministers, not presidents. This elucidates the overlapping and interconnected nature of international politics, where decisions in one arena can significantly impact another.

As the EU prepares to usher in a new leadership team, it is clear that the process is more than just filling positions. It is about shaping the future of the EU, managing power dynamics, and navigating the intricate politics of a diverse and complex Union. The case of Klaus Iohannis serves as a stark reminder of the realpolitik nature of the EU’s top leadership selection process.