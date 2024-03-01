UNOWAS and Mano River Union Strengthen Partnership for Peace in West Africa

The United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) and the Mano River Union (MRU) have taken a significant step forward in their collaborative efforts to promote peace, security, and stability across West Africa. On a day marked by a deepened commitment to regional harmony, these bodies signed a triennial Framework of Cooperation Agreement (FCA) for the period of 2024-2026. This pact, endorsed by acting Deputy Special Representative Khassim Diagne and MRU Secretary-General Ambassador Maria Harisson, is poised to enhance joint activities among member states.

Advertisment

Building Blocks for Peace and Stability

The FCA outlines strategic areas for cooperation aimed at fostering peace and democratic governance within the MRU's sphere, encompassing Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone. This initiative is particularly timely, considering the escalating challenges of insecurity and unconstitutional governmental changes plaguing West Africa and the Sahel. The agreement underscores the importance of collaboration in addressing these issues, with both parties expressing their dedication to the cause. Deputy Special Representative Diagne lauded the enduring partnership between UNOWAS and the MRU, emphasizing the shared goal of serving the sub-region's populace and bolstering democracy.

A Shared Vision for Regional Prosperity

Advertisment

Ambassador Maria Harisson echoed Diagne's sentiments, highlighting the vital role of this partnership in expediting the access of nearly fifty million people to regional stability and economic development. This vision for prosperity is backed by a history of cooperation dating back to 2013, with the UNOWAS and MRU regularly renewing their commitment through FCAs. The current agreement, signed amidst growing concerns over security and governance in the region, aims to leverage the democratic gains achieved while confronting new threats to peace and security.

Contextual Challenges and the Path Forward

The significance of this partnership becomes even more apparent against the backdrop of increasing terrorism in the Sahel, as reported by the Institute for Economics and Peace's 2023 Global Terrorism Index. With the Sahel surpassing the Middle East in terrorism-related fatalities and Burkina Faso emerging as the most affected country, the need for concerted efforts to stabilize the region is urgent. By aligning their strategies, UNOWAS and the MRU are not just addressing immediate security challenges but are also laying the groundwork for long-term peace and development across West Africa.

This renewed partnership between UNOWAS and the MRU, manifested through the signing of the FCA, represents a beacon of hope for West Africa and the Sahel. As these organizations embark on their collaborative journey, the focus remains on promoting peace, security, and prosperity for all citizens within the member states. The road ahead may be fraught with challenges, but the commitment demonstrated by UNOWAS and the MRU signals a promising step towards a more stable and democratic West Africa.