Unnao's Water Crisis Under Jal Jeevan Mission: UP's Success Story Faces Challenge

Uttar Pradesh officially reports remarkable progress in water connectivity through the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission, aiming to provide free piped water to every rural home by 2024. Yet, Unnao district emerges as an anomaly with the lowest uptake of water connections, spotlighting a significant hurdle in the state's acclaimed success. This article delves into the reasons behind this discrepancy, the impact on the local economy, and the broader implications of water accessibility in rural India.

Advertisment

The Plight of Unnao's Residents

In the heart of Uttar Pradesh, Unnao district tells a different story from the state's triumph in water connectivity. Despite the Jal Jeevan Mission's ambitious goals, Unnao lags with only 20% of households having functional tap connections. The mission's slow start, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has seen a significant rise in tap connections across India, yet Unnao's progress remains stunted. Residents like Naseema from Supasi Azadpur, a segregated slum, express frustration over unfulfilled promises of water connections, illustrating the gap between policy intentions and ground reality.

Challenges in Certification and Infrastructure

Advertisment

While Uttar Pradesh boasts a substantial increase in tap connections since the Jal Jeevan Mission's inception, the effectiveness of these connections is questionable. A significant number of reported connections lack independent certification by gram panchayats, raising doubts about their functionality. Unnao's struggle is further compounded by its rural and industrial composition, facing additional challenges from pollution due to tanneries. The district's unique socio-economic landscape, with a history tied to the leather industry and ongoing conflicts with the Namami Gange Programme, underscores the complexity of implementing nationwide water schemes in diverse settings.

Economic Implications and the Path Forward

The water crisis in Unnao not only affects daily living but also has broader economic implications, especially for its leather industry. Efforts to address pollution from tanneries and comply with environmental regulations have led to tensions and operational challenges. The situation in Unnao highlights the need for a nuanced approach to implementing water access schemes, considering local economic activities, environmental concerns, and the existing infrastructure. As the Jal Jeevan Mission continues to roll out, Unnao's experience serves as a critical reminder of the importance of local context in achieving national development goals.