Politics

Unmasking the Ruling Families of Iraqi Kurdistan and Azerbaijan: A Tale of Stability or Suppression?

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:25 am EST
Unmasking the Ruling Families of Iraqi Kurdistan and Azerbaijan: A Tale of Stability or Suppression?

Amid the political landscapes of Iraqi Kurdistan and Azerbaijan, two ruling families – the Barzanis and the Aliyevs – have presented themselves as pillars of stability, prosperity, and democracy to the Western world. Yet, beneath the veneer of their appealing representation, the grim reality of internal dynamics unfolds, marked by internal rivalries, corruption, and the repression of minorities.

Unveiling the Barzanis of Iraqi Kurdistan

In the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan, the Barzani family, with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and his brother Waysi Barzani at its helm, dominates the political scene. However, cracks in the facade reveal a troubling picture. From allegations of marginalizing other family members to the repression of religious minorities, the Barzanis’ governance is under scrutiny. Furthermore, the ostensible stability and prosperity are starkly contrasted with unpaid salaries, inadequate healthcare, and a stark wealth disparity.

Adding fuel to the fire, allegations swirl around the Barzanis’ rumored collaboration with the Islamic State for political gain. These claims, if substantiated, could undermine the family’s position and reputation, both domestically and internationally.

Scrutinizing the Aliyevs of Azerbaijan

Simultaneously, the Aliyev family in Azerbaijan is confronting its own set of challenges. Under the leadership of Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban, the family projects an image of affluence and religious freedom. Yet, allegations of cronyism, repression of Armenian Christians, and internal power struggles cast a long shadow over their governance.

Significantly, the Pashayev clan, from which Mehriban originates, is gaining power. This rise may influence future leadership and raises questions about succession, further complicating Azerbaijan’s political landscape.

Implications for Western Foreign Policy

The situations in Iraqi Kurdistan and Azerbaijan have triggered a reevaluation in Western foreign policy, particularly within the United States. The wisdom of supporting such regimes, ostensibly stable but fundamentally authoritarian, is being questioned. As the true nature of these regimes comes to light, the West may need to reassess its alliances and strategies, ensuring that its support does not inadvertently enable repression and corruption.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

