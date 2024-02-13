Unmasking the Illicit Sugar Trail: AOSW's Battle Against International Smuggling Syndicate

In the bustling border town of Rongjeng, East Garo Hills, a call for justice echoes. The Achik Organization for Social Welfare (AOSW) has sounded the alarm over an alleged sugar smuggling operation, funneling large quantities of the sweet commodity from West Bengal into neighboring Bangladesh via National Highway 62.

The Unseen Sugar Trail

The AOSW's investigation reveals a complex web of illicit activity, with trucks laden with sugar originating from Kolkata and traversing the National Highway 62 en route to border villages in South Garo Hills. Disturbingly, this operation appears to be a daily occurrence, with 20-40 trucks reportedly making the journey each day.

Fake Papers and Significant Revenue Losses

Compounding the issue, the NGO has found that these sugar smugglers are operating with fake papers and lack valid bills. This not only raises concerns about the legality of the operation but also points to significant revenue losses for the state. The AOSW estimates that the state exchequer is losing millions due to this illegal activity.

A Call to Action: Engaging the Border Security Force

In light of these findings, the AOSW has decided to take decisive action. They plan to engage the Border Security Force (BSF) in their fight against this illegal international syndicate of sugar smugglers. The NGO hopes that with the BSF's intervention, they can stem the tide of sugar smuggling and reclaim the lost revenue for the state.

As the sun sets on another day in Rongjeng, the battle against sugar smuggling continues. The AOSW's call for an investigation serves as a stark reminder that beneath the surface of everyday life, complex struggles for justice persist. It's a story that underscores the importance of vigilance, integrity, and the unwavering pursuit of truth.