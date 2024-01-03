en English
Politics

Unmasking the ‘Ghost Budget’: The Hidden Cost of U.S. Wars Post 9/11

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:31 am EST
Unmasking the ‘Ghost Budget’: The Hidden Cost of U.S. Wars Post 9/11

In the wake of the 9/11 attacks, the U.S. government adopted an unprecedented budgetary approach to finance the ensuing wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. This strategy, coined the ‘Ghost Budget’, starkly deviated from traditional war financing methods. Unlike prior U.S. conflicts, these wars were funded entirely through debt, bypassing the conventional channels of increased taxes or cuts to non-war budgets. The Ghost Budget’s unique characteristic was its reliance on emergency spending, a method that lacked the scrutiny of regular budgetary procedures.

Drivers Behind the Ghost Budget

Three primary factors converged to birth the Ghost Budget. First, the economic conditions of global capital markets and persistently low interest rates provided a convenient avenue for debt financing. Second, the dysfunctionality of the federal budget process offered a fertile ground for such an unorthodox approach. Finally, an upsurge in military assertiveness, seeking increased budget allocations, paved the way for this departure from the norm.

Implications of the Ghost Budget

Operating behind a veil of emergency spending, this budgetary approach allowed the U.S. to engage in prolonged military actions with minimal public awareness of the cost. The public remained largely insulated from the financial impact, as the Ghost Budget bypassed the need for new taxes. In effect, it was a war financed in the shadows, far from the prying eyes of the taxpayers.

The Ghost Budget also significantly weakened Congress’s control over war expenditures, thereby contributing to a foreign policy increasingly reliant on military intervention. This, in turn, has had a profound impact on the global geopolitical landscape.

The Legacy of the Ghost Budget

The most alarming consequence of the Ghost Budget is the precedent it sets for future conflicts. The legacy of the Ghost Budget has effectively removed financial constraints as a deterrent to war. This shift is evident in the continued use of emergency funds to support military actions in volatile regions like Ukraine and the Middle East. The article concludes with a warning: the Ghost Budget’s specter looms large over the U.S.’s future military engagements and foreign policy decisions.

0
Politics United States War
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

