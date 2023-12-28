Unkept Promises: Over 32 Lakh Women Await Cooking Gas Subsidies in Madhya Pradesh

In a situation that has left over 32 lakh women in Madhya Pradesh, India, caught in a precarious financial struggle, the promise of cooking gas subsidies remains unfulfilled. This unkept promise was initially made by the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Chouhan had assured these women, fondly referred to as ‘ladli behnas’ in line with a state scheme, that they would receive cooking gas cylinders at a significantly subsidized rate of ₹450.

A Response to Opposition

This pledge by the BJP leader came as a direct counter to the promise made by the opposition Indian National Congress, which had vowed to provide cooking gas cylinders at ₹500. Following Chouhan’s pronouncement, the beneficiaries did initially receive a subsidy, effectively reducing the cost of a gas cylinder down to the promised rate.

Change in Leadership, Change in Fortune

However, the scenario altered with a change in the political landscape. With the BJP returning to power and Mohan Yadav assuming the role of the Chief Minister, the subsidies have come to a sudden halt. This has plunged beneficiaries like Shashi Gawde and Poonam, both cited in the report, into a state of financial distress.

State Financial Crunch

Compounding this issue is the significant debt burden of the state, which currently stands at an alarming ₹4 lakh crore. Yet, despite these financial challenges, the new Chief Minister has maintained a reassuring stance. Yadav has firmly stated that no welfare scheme will be discontinued due to lack of funds.

Political Backlash and Future Promise

Meanwhile, the Congress has seized this opportunity to criticize the delay in dispensing the subsidies. Sources within the government have indicated that the subsidies will resume once funds are allocated, but they have refrained from providing a specific deadline. This leaves the over 32 lakh ‘ladli behnas’ in a state of uncertainty, their financial stability hanging in the balance.