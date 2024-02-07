University of Ghana Lecturer Advocates for Depoliticization of Appointments to Tackle Corruption

In a recent address, Professor Joseph Atsu Ayeh, a Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, discussed the issue of corruption in Ghana. The talk was part of the 3rd annual colloquium of the Department of Political Science at the University of Education Winneba.

The Politicization of Appointments

Prof. Ayeh spotlighted the politicization of appointments within state institutions as a key factor contributing to Ghana's stagnant ranking of 43rd on the corruption perception index. The political bias in appointments, he pointed out, leads to the weakening of these institutions.

The professor emphasized the necessity for the government to depoliticize the appointment process. He stressed the importance of focusing on the competence of individuals, irrespective of their political affiliations. Ayeh argued that stronger institutions and competent appointments are essential for improving Ghana's ranking on the corruption index.

Electoral Reforms

Beyond corruption, Prof. Ayeh also touched upon the topic of electoral reforms. Specifically, he discussed the proposal to shift the date of general elections from December to November. He advocated for engaging major stakeholders in discussions before implementing such changes. Ayeh highlighted the potential benefits of an earlier election date such as increased preparation time for the electoral commission and avoidance of challenges associated with run-off elections.

The remarks by Prof. Ayeh are part of his broader call for reforms to enhance Ghana's democratic processes and institutional integrity. His insights offer a fresh perspective on tackling corruption and improving the electoral process in Ghana.