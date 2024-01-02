en English
Education

University of Colorado Student Luis Licon Announces Candidacy for CU Regent At Large

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:35 pm EST
University of Colorado Student Luis Licon Announces Candidacy for CU Regent At Large

Luis Licon, a 21-year-old political science student at the University of Colorado Boulder, has thrown his hat in the ring for the position of CU regent at large. This young Democrat, who is slated to graduate this May, aims to breathe fresh life into the board with authentic student representation and a pledge to tackle major issues confronting students and educators today.

A Voice for the Students

Licon’s motivations for seeking the role stem from his personal experiences and observations of the struggles faced by his peers and professors. He’s seen firsthand the housing challenges that students grapple with, the dearth of mental health resources, and the burden of soaring tuition costs. In a system where educators are forced to juggle multiple jobs, Licon aspires to be a beacon of change and a voice for the students.

Centering on Key Issues

His campaign is centered on several key issues: affordability, equity, academic freedom, environmental advocacy, and student safety. The student-turned-aspirant emphasizes his faith in the transformative power of education and his unwavering commitment to making it more accessible and affordable for everyone.

Looking Towards the Elections

The current regent-at-large, Lesley Smith, has decided to step down and is not seeking reelection. The election for the University of Colorado Board of Regents, which is entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the entire University of Colorado system, will occur in November. The board consists of nine members, each serving six-year terms, with one representative from each of Colorado’s eight congressional districts and one elected at large.

As a Colorado resident for the past eight years and a student immersed in the challenges of the system, Luis Licon presents a unique and important perspective to this election. His campaign offers the promise of genuine student representation and the prospect of tangible solutions for pressing issues.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

